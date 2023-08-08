Rajya Sabha passes Inter-Services Organisation Bill – 2023

The Rajya Sabha, on August 08, 2023, passed the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill – 2023. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 04, 2023. The bill seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief and Officer-in-Command of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs) with all disciplinary and administrative powers in respect of the personnel serving in or attached to such organisations.

Initiating the bill in the Upper House, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the bill as necessary to strengthen the Armed Forces in view of the global security scenario, emphasising that the military can only move forward towards securing national interests through better jointness and integration. The bill will ensure better coordination among the three services and bolster the integrated structure, he said, assuring the House that it will prove to be a milestone in the path to India’s military reforms.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that today’s warfare is no longer conventional, but has become technology and network-centric, making it even more important for the three Services to work with greater coordination to face future challenges the country faces.

What is ISO Bill – 2023?

Currently, the Armed Forces personnel are governed in accordance with the provisions contained in their specific Service Acts – Army Act 1950, Navy Act 1957 and Air Force Act 1950. The enactment of the Bill will have various tangible benefits such as the maintenance of effective discipline in inter-services establishments by the Heads of ISOs, no requirement of reverting personnel under disciplinary proceedings to their parent Service units, expeditious disposal of cases of misdemeanour or indiscipline and saving of public money & time by avoiding multiple proceedings.

The Bill would also pave the way for much greater integration and jointness amongst the three Services; lay a strong foundation for creation of Joint Structures in times to come and further improve the functioning of the Armed Forces.

The ‘ISO Bill- 2023’ shall be applicable to all personnel of regular Army, Navy and Air force, and to persons of other forces as notified by the Central Government, who are serving in or attached to an Inter-Services Organisation.