Rajnath Singh meets Chinese Defence Minister, discuss border concerns

Indian and Chinese Defence ministers meet in New Delhi amidst strained ties between the two countries. The bilateral meeting between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu took place in New Delhi on Thursday ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers meeting on April 28.

The Indian Army and Chinese PLA troops are locked in a three year long standoff in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control following a deadly clash in 2020 in which India lost 20 personnel and several Chinese soldiers were killed too.

What was discussed today?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquility at the borders. He added that all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments. He reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation.

The Chinese minister’s visit comes days after the recently concluded 18th round of Corp Commanders talks which remained inconclusive. Since 2020, Chinese PLA troops remain belligerent and there have been other confrontations since then. In December 22, Financial Express Online reported that the Chinese troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. However, according to defence minister Rajnath Singh due to timely intervention by the Indian commanders, the PLA went back to their side.

What is the border dispute?

It is about 3,440km in the high-altitude Himalayan region. Several sections of this border are based on perception, which means they are not clearly defined and the Chinese PLA troops are on a regular basis trying to cross over on the Indian side.

Agenda of the Chinese minister

According to the Chinese Defence Ministry during his visit Li will meet with the heads of the delegations from relevant countries. During his meetings the Chinese minister is expected to communicate and exchange views on defence and security cooperation as well as issues of regional and international situations.

India & SCO

India is holding the chairship of SCO this year. It became a full member in 2017 when Pakistan too became full member. This organization was formed in 2021 by Russia, China, and four Central Asian countries.

While all the ministers of the member countries are here, during the Defence Minister meeting level meeting tomorrow, Pakistan Defence minister Khawaja Asif is likely to join virtually.