Recently, the PSLV-C55 mission successfully carried PSLV Orbital Experiment Module (POEM-2). This module was exclusively made by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with an aim to provide a platform wherein non-governmental entities (NGE) and research institutes working in space technology can carry out in-orbit testing of their experiments.

PSLV-C55 was launched successfully on April 22 from Sriharikota. This is a dedicated commercial mission through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) with TeLEOS-2 as primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite. The satellites weigh about 741 kg and 16 kg, respectively. Both belong to Singapore.

According to the ISRO, they are intended to be launched into an Eastward low inclination orbit.

Satellite:TeLEOS-2

The TeLEOS-2 satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering. Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. TeLEOS-2 carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload. TeLEOS-2 will be able to provide all-weather day and night coverage, and capable of imaging at 1m full-polarimetric resolution.

This is the second mission of PSLV carrying POEM, the first POEM was carried in the PSLV-C53 mission. Authorization for all seven payloads was given by IN-SPACe.

The mission has the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), where the spent PS4 stage of the launch vehicle would be utilized as an orbital platform to carryout scientific experiments through non-separating payloads. The payloads belong to ISRO, Bellatrix, Dhruva Space, and Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

In POEM-2, a total of seven experiments were flown which include Dhruva Space Orbiter deployer (DSOD) for 3U and 6U class CubeSats by Dhruva Space. It also carried out experiments on Dhruva Space Orbital link (DSOL) using a Software-defined radio (SDR) based transceiver.

The critical experiments on the propulsion involved the ARKA-200 Electric Propulsion system indigenously which is developed by Bellatrix Aerospace, a Bengaluru-based aerospace entity.

Another key experiment on microsensors was conducted on tarBerrySense(SBS) which was developed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru

For the PSLV-C55 mission, an advanced retarding studies was required. The crucial experiment involved ARIS (Advanced Retarding Potential Analyzer for Ionospheric Studies) and PILOT (Pslv In orbitaL Obc and Thermals) which was realized by the Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram.

IN-SPACE was mandated to support, promote and enable NGEs for space activities, and as per that the technical and operational support for the experiments from Dhruva Space, Bellatrix, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics was provided by IN-SPACe ably assisted by ISRO.

Rajeev Jyoti, Director Technical Directorate of IN-SPACe informed that each of these experiments is unique and the valuable on-orbit data received offer scope for further development and new opportunities. He also added that IN-SPACe has encouraged NGEs in identifying potential experiments on POEM and enabling them to demonstrate their system at the next available opportunity.