Promising Talks Between Modi and Raisi Focus on Boosting India-Iran Relations and Global Partnerships

Days ahead of the BRICS Summit in South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi. The discussion encompassed a range of subjects pertaining to both bilateral and regional significance.

What did the two leaders discuss?

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the intrinsic value of the India-Iran relationship, which is deeply rooted in historical and cultural ties, further solidified by robust people-to-people connections.

Both leaders expressed their unwavering commitment to bolstering bilateral collaboration, with a specific focus on harnessing the potential of the Chabahar Port as a pivotal connectivity hub.

The dialogue extended to cooperation within multilateral platforms, including the expansion of the BRICS alliance. Both leaders are expected to have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit in South Africa.

The shared vision of the two leaders in enhancing cooperation and strengthening existing ties takes center stage. The historical, cultural, and strategic connections between the two nations form a foundation for deeper collaboration, fostering mutual growth and development.

BRICS Summit

The BRICS group of emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will discuss its possible expansion at the summit in South Africa next week.

PM Modi will be in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit under the chairship of South Africa.

Earlier this month South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa had called PM Modi earlier this month to extend his invitation, following which a formal announcement was made on PM Modi’s visiting Johannesburg.

Background

The upcoming summit in South Africa will see discussions about the expansion of the BRICS group of emerging economies, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Scheduled for August 22 to 24, the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg will be attended by PM Modi and chaired by South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

Also Read Drones and maps unleashed: How the Government is fostering growth and investment in these sectors

Earlier this month, President Ramaphosa extended an invitation to PM Modi, leading to the official announcement of his visit. This event marks the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019 and will offer an opportunity to assess past initiatives and explore future endeavours.

Additionally, PM Modi will engage in a special event titled “BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue,” involving other invited nations. Following the summit, on August 25, PM Modi will visit Greece at the invitation of Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.