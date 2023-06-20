Prime Minister’s historic US visit: Uniting nations, advancing partnerships, and pioneering transformative agendas

Prime Minister’s Official State Visit to the United States, scheduled from June 21-23, marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the two countries. The visit encompasses a wide range of engagements, showcasing the strength and depth of collaboration across multiple domains. From political connect and trade partnerships to technological advancements and defense cooperation, this visit underscores the shared objectives and complementary interests of both nations.

Day One

Briefing the media ahead of the visit, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the visit begins in New York on June 21st, where he will kick off the day by celebrating the International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters. This event not only highlights his commitment to promoting wellness but also underscores the global recognition of India’s ancient practice. Additionally, during his time in New York, the Prime Minister will engage with a diverse group of influential personalities and leaders.

Transitioning to Washington on the same day, June 21st, PM Modi’s itinerary is packed with significant events that aim to strengthen collaboration between India and the United States.

The first key engagement is focused on skilling for the future, highlighting the shared objectives and complementarities between the two nations in the field of capacity building.

Moreover, June 21st sets the stage for a private meeting between Prime Minister and the US President Joe Biden, reflecting the high-level dialogue and personal rapport between the two leaders. The following day, June 22nd, is dedicated to formal bilateral meetings, which encompass various essential components.

According to the foreign secretary the day begins with a ceremonial welcome at the White House, symbolizing the importance of the visit and the warmth of the relationship. This is followed by bilateral meetings between the Prime Minister, President Biden, and their respective delegations, demonstrating the commitment to deepening collaboration on multiple fronts.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the US Congress on June 22nd, a distinction granted to only a select few world leaders. This address provides an opportunity to highlight the priorities, aspirations, and vision for the future of India-US relations. The day concludes with a grand ceremonial state dinner hosted by President Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden in honour of the Prime Minister, celebrating the strong ties and shared values between the two nations.

On the final day of the Washington leg, June 23rd, the Prime Minister’s program features several key components. He will engage in one-on-one interactions with select CEOs, fostering connections and exploring avenues for economic growth. Additionally, the Prime Minister will attend a State Luncheon hosted by the US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, further solidifying the Official State Visit.

The visit also encompasses interactions with prominent professionals and leaders from various sections of society at the Kennedy Center, showcasing the depth of engagement and the broad spectrum of collaboration. Finally, the Prime Minister will have an opportunity to meet with community leaders, highlighting the importance of engaging with the Indian diaspora in the United States.

This visit holds immense significance in terms of substance and symbolism. It demonstrates the strong bipartisan support in the US Congress for strengthening India-US relations. The visit also underscores key elements that form the foundation of this robust relationship.

Political connect at the leadership level has been a hallmark of the India-US relationship, evident in the frequent high-level visits between the two countries. The bilateral trade and investment partnership, with a trade volume of nearly $200 billion, showcases the economic vibrancy and potential for further growth.

Technological collaboration plays a crucial role in this relationship, spanning areas such as telecom, space, and manufacturing. The focus on critical and emerging technologies presents exciting opportunities for future bilateral engagements.

Defense cooperation, a longstanding pillar of the relationship, takes center stage during this visit. The progress on the defense industrial cooperation roadmap signifies a deeper integration of defense industries and supply chains, enhancing collaboration and self-reliance.

Another key element of the India-US relationship is the vibrant Indian diaspora, which plays a significant role in fostering ties between the two nations. With a strong and dynamic community of approximately 5 million Indian-Americans in the US, the diaspora contributes to the growth and strength of the relationship through their diverse contributions in various fields.

Furthermore, the visit emphasizes the importance of skilling and mobility, both as independent domains and interconnected aspects. The focus on capacity building and the exchange of skills highlights the commitment to fostering human capital development and promoting global mobility.

With a strong substantive context and rich itinerary, the Prime Minister’s visit sets the stage for further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the United States in the years to come.