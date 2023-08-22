Prime Minister Modi leaves for BRICS Summit 2023: Fostering global cooperation and economic prosperity

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi early Tuesday morning left for Johannesburg, where the 15th BRICS Summit would soon convene.

The summit’s inaugural event, the BRICS Leaders Retreat, is poised to delve into discussions encompassing global concerns and the pivotal role BRICS nations can play in addressing these challenges.

Modi’s Agenda

The itinerary kicks off with a significant event: the BRICS Leaders Retreat, where global leaders engage in candid conversations behind closed doors. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra revealed that discussions will revolve around pressing global issues and the BRICS’ potential to collectively address them. The agenda points toward addressing pivotal global challenges through coordinated efforts.

Into the Heart of BRICS: Day 2

On August 23rd, the Prime Minister takes center stage at the 15th BRICS Summit. A well-structured summit, it features two pivotal sessions. The closed plenary, where the spotlight falls on intra-BRICS collaboration, multilateral system reform, and counter-terrorism efforts. As the day progresses, an open plenary session unfolds, inviting participation from entities beyond BRICS borders.

Uniting voices: Global economic recovery and beyond

In the open plenary, a harmonious symphony of perspectives resonates. Distinguished figures, including the President of the New Development Bank and the Chairs of the BRICS Business Council and BRICS Women’s Business Alliance, come together. Their discussions encompass themes such as global economic recovery amidst geopolitical challenges, the pursuit of sustainable development goals, women-driven development, and the concerns of the Global South.

Bridging Continents: Day 3

August 24th sees Prime Minister Modi attend the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue. South Africa’s call has drawn guest countries from Africa and emerging markets to partake in this dialogue. A notable point of discussion lies in how the partnership with Africa can catalyse the development of the Global South.

Power of collaboration: Shaping the Global South

The partnership with Africa holds paramount importance, reflecting the symbiotic relationship between regions that often share common concerns. The upcoming G20 Summit’s resonance with these priorities underscores the gravity of this relationship. With India set to host the G20, the participation of Africa will be unprecedented, amplifying the voices of the Global South on the global stage.

Economic vision in action: A business delegation’s ascent

Accompanying Prime Minister Modi is a robust business delegation from India, poised to engage in the BRICS Business Tracks meetings, the BRICS Business Council gatherings, and the meetings of the BRICS Business Forum and BRICS Women Business Alliance. Their presence amplifies the message of economic collaboration, innovation, and progress.

Seeking common ground: BRICS expansion

The quest for BRICS expansion resonates globally, with numerous nations expressing keen interest. India approaches this venture with an open heart and a positive outlook, embracing the principles of consensus that define BRICS. The ongoing discussions among the Sherpas of BRICS nations reflect India’s inclusive intent, ensuring the alliance’s growth and relevance.

Trade harmony and beyond

The essence of BRICS’ economic endeavor lies in the augmentation of mutual cooperation and trade collaboration. While discussions on a common currency framework possess complexity, the focus on trade within national currencies showcases the practical dimension of BRICS’ efforts. The ongoing discourse navigates the intricate realm of trade and economic exchanges.

Shaping the landscape: FTA and currency dialogue

Deliberations on the BRICS Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the potential for a common currency delve into political and technical realms. This intricate dialogue embodies BRICS’ commitment to advancement, collaboration, and innovation. While a common currency framework demands prerequisites, the emphasis remains on advancing intra-BRICS economic cooperation.