PM to leave on a three nation visit; will host third FIPIC summit

PM heads to a packed three nation tour starting May 19. His first stop is Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 Leaders summit where India is a special invitee along with Australia.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on the global economy, China’s growing presence in the Indo-Pacific region, economic connectivity, security concerns, clean energy transition, climate change are among some of the major issues that the G7 leaders will focus on.

As reported earlier since 2019 India has been a guest country of the G7 every year since 2019. Under the presidency of France back in 2019 India was invited as a guest country.

Agenda announced by MEA

Food, fertiliser, energy security, peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet; are the issues that Prime Minister Modi will address at G7 sessions with partner countries.

From May 19 to 21 PM Modi will be in Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 summit. Later he will also meet with the US President Joe Biden, his Australian counterpart and also other leaders.

The second leg of his trip is to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea (PNG) where along with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape he will jointly host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).

And in the third and final leg he will be in Sydney May 22 – 24 for a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. During his visit the PM will also interact with the Indian Diaspora.

In PNG

The visit by PM Modi to PNG is going to focus on the FIPIC Summit, signing of several agreements and meeting with the Indian Diaspora. This meeting is expected to give a boost to the bilateral relations between the two countries and deepen cooperation in various sectors like trade and investments and cultural ties.

On his arrival there PM Modi will receive a 19 gun salute and will be given a red carpet welcome. He will also meet Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and this will be followed by bilateral talks with his counterpart PM James Marape. At the end of talks several MoUs are expected to be signed in various areas like MSMEs, ICT, reciprocal visa arrangements as well as cultural cooperation.

Leaders from 14 Pacific Island countries will be present at the FIPIC. This initiative was first launched in 2014 as part of India’s Act east Policy and its major part of engagement is through Development Assistance under South-South Cooperation. This is mainly in capacity building which includes grant-in-aid, loan assistance and scholarships; and also community development projects.

Tuvalu, Kiribati, Samoa, Vanuatu, Niue, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of Marshall Islands, the Cook Islands, Tonga, the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands.

In 2014, PM Modi during his historic visit to Fiji had hosted the first FIPIC Summit in Suva.

The second summit of FIPIC took place in Jaipur, India back in 2015 where all the 14 PICs countries were present.

According to officials during the two earlier summits India has announced various initiatives across different areas to assist the 14 island countries in facing challenges and development of its people.