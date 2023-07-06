Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday, held in-depth talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France scheduled to take place next week.

At the invitation of France President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour on France’s National Day on July 14. PM Modi’s visit to France will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the “strategic partnership” between France and India.

Sharing details regarding the meeting between Bonne and Doval, French Embassy in India in a tweet stated, “E. Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to Prez @EmmanuelMacron, held in-depth talks with NSA Ajit Doval to prepare for PM @NarendraModi’s visit to France next week.”

Further elaborating on the agenda, the Embassy tweets: “Defence, energy, space, new technologies & more: we’re working on an ambitious agenda for the India-France strategic partnership!”

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to France on its National Day, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain expressed the desire to have Indian troops participate in the parade and Indian Rafales in the sky to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Speaking to ANI, Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain said, “Well, it’s going to be a very important visit. India is the guest of honour on our Bastille Day…our National Day. Every year we have a guest of honour but this year, it is very special that’s the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between France and India and we wanted to have Indian troops in the parade and also Indian Rafales in the sky.”

Jet engine, marine fighter jet on agenda

Building on the momentum, the Emmanuel Macron government has also approved French engine maker Safran to jointly design, develop, test, manufacture and finally certify an engine for India’s advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA) and the twin-engine deck-based fighter for Indian armed forces.

In fact, during the Paris Air Show which concluded last month, DRDO’s Chairman Samir V Kamat held crucial talks with the Safran. Talks greatly focused on the co-development of the jet engine and the R&D as it was learnt from the sources who were privy to the discussion.

The French government has offered 100% transfer of technology for the proposed 110-kilo newton engine. The tech- transfer will involve a blueprint and open code for the design and components of jet engines as it is learnt. It is crucial to note that such tech- collaboration will enable India to design, develop and manufacture a jet engine on its own for futuristic fighter jet projects within India.

The offer also includes Safran setting up a centre of excellence in gas turbine technology in India with full design and metallurgical precision software tools.

The engine proposal has been under discussion with the defence minister, NSA and DRDO.

Ambassador Lenain also outlined the key highlights of PM Modi’s upcoming visit to France, said, “There will be a lot. Each time, there are important meetings at that level. There will be some new momentum for cooperation. That being the 25th anniversary this year, we are going to draft a roadmap to open for new cooperation in the future, especially in the field of technology, the fight against climate change, global issues, and people-to-people exchanges. There would be a lot of news.”