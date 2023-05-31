India and the US are inching closer to signing a military jet engine, as reports suggest.

The crucial aero-engine deal on the transfer of technology will be discussed during US Secretary of Defence Llyod James Austin’s visit to New Delhi next week.

However, the mega military deal will be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US next month, according to the sources.

The US-India relations are unfolding in greater strength in defence and aerospace with the launch of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology.

President Biden and Prime Minister Modi announced the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in May 2022 to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of our two countries.

Through the standing mechanism under iCET, the USSecretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval vowed to accelerate opportunities for advanced tech collaborations.

While the discussion took place on a range of areas — including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and advanced wireless — to build a robust innovation, the talk of jet engines remained on top of the list.

The main thrust remains on acquiring GE F414 which will power Indian fighter jets including the Tejas Mk II, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) as well as the indigenous Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) for the Indian Navy.

Talking about the plan, Youngje Kim, Vice President, Indo-Pacific Region, GE Aviation told Financial Express about the aero engine development plan to support Make in India by forging meaningful partnerships.

“You must have seen the recent media coverage of how we submitted proposals to the U.S. government to support the LCA Mk 2. Though we are yet to procure the license for the global market, we plan to manufacture a very significant portion of that engine here in India. Moreover, maintenance, repair and overhaul will also be done in the country,” he said.

However, given that there are two very different platforms—the AMCA and LCA Mk 2, how will it unfold?

On the LCA TEJAS Mk 2, GE has already got on the contract.

“A long time ago, we were selected to develop the 414 INS 6 specifically for LCA Mk 2. That development is complete. It’s just that there have been delays with the aircraft design. But I think, there’s a final approval now and they’re going to move forward with the Mark 2 program,” explained Kim.

“They can use the engine as it is already developed. We plan to manufacture that engine here in India as it not only suffices for the LCA Mark 2 but also satisfies requirements for future applicants like the AMCA,” he clarifies.