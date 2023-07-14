PM Modi’s Triumph in France: Bastille Day 2023 strengthens India-France bonds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a momentous two-day visit to France, coinciding with the grand Bastille Day celebrations. He received a warm red-carpet welcome from French President Emmanuel Macron. This exceptional gesture highlights the burgeoning defence ties between the two nations. As the Guest of Honor at the July 14 military parade in Paris, PM Modi witnessed the Indian contingent and Indian Air Force flypast flying French-made fighter jets, drawing attention to the close alliance between India and France.

Bastille Day, a day of immense historical significance for France, commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution. This year’s festivities hold particular importance as they coincide with the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Notably, India stands as one of the largest purchasers of French arms, having sealed a landmark deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets in 2015. This 4.0 billion euro ($4.24 billion) agreement further solidified the defence collaboration between the two nations. As the Indian Army‘s Punjab Regiment proudly marches along the iconic Champs-Élysées during the Bastille Day parade, led by Captain Aman Jagtap, it showcased the strength and camaraderie between the armed forces.

While foreign leaders are seldom granted the honour of attending the parade, PM Modi’s presence underscores the significance of the occasion. The last foreign leader to partake in this historic event was US President Joe Biden in 2017. In his speech to the Indian Diaspora in France, PM Modi referred to President Macron as his “friend,” emphasizing the deep bond shared by the two leaders and the enduring friendship between India and France.

About Bastille Day

It holds a special place in French history. The Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, and the subsequent Fête de la Fédération on July 14, 1790, symbolize the French Revolution and the unity of the French people. The first Bastille Day military parade was held in Paris in 1880, and since then, it has become the oldest and largest military parade in Europe.

This grand spectacle involves around 9,500 soldiers, including foot soldiers, cavalrymen, and crew members, along with 380 vehicles, 240 horses, and over 80 planes and helicopters.

It is a breathtaking display of military prowess and national pride. However, the parade has faced only two interruptions: during the German occupation from 1940 to 1944 and in 2020 when it was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Bastille Day celebrations evoke joy and unity, it is important to remember the tragic incident in 2016 when a truck tragically plowed through a crowded celebration in Nice, claiming the lives of 86 individuals and injuring over 400. This stark reminder highlights the resilience and courage displayed by the French people in the face of adversity.