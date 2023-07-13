PM Modi’s momentous France Visit: Bastille Day Parade, grand banquet, and strategic partnerships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant three-day official trip to France and the UAE, commencing with his visit to France. The visit holds immense importance as it highlights the strengthening of bilateral ties, defense collaborations, and the honour bestowed upon PM Modi by French President Macron.



Upon landing in Paris, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Orly Airport, followed by an interaction with France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. Later, he will address the Indian diaspora at the iconic La Seine Musicale, further cementing the bond between the two nations.

A notable highlight of PM Modi’s visit is his participation in the national Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honor. The Bastille Day parade, a significant event in France commemorating the beginning of the French revolution, will witness PM Modi’s presence, symbolizing the deepening partnership between India and France.



Another momentous occasion during the visit is the private dinner hosted by French President Macron at the Elysee Palace. This intimate setting allows for meaningful discussions and further strengthening of ties between the two leaders.



Furthermore, a grand state banquet at the iconic Louvre Museum, hosted by President Macron in honor of PM Modi, will mark the conclusion of the visit. The banquet will witness the presence of prominent business leaders and CEOs from both countries, accentuating the significance of economic collaboration and shared opportunities.

This visit is not only significant in terms of bilateral discussions and defense deals but also represents the celebration of 25 years of strategic ties between India and France. It showcases the mutual respect, trust, and shared values that underpin this enduring partnership.



PM Modi’s visit to France follows a similar state banquet hosted by US President Joe Biden in Washington, emphasizing India’s growing stature on the global stage. These events bring together top business magnates and industry leaders, fostering opportunities for economic cooperation and showcasing India’s potential as a global investment destination.



As PM Modi engages in discussions, attends celebrations, and strengthens partnerships during his visit to France, it reinforces India’s commitment to fostering international alliances, promoting economic growth, and contributing to global peace and stability.



Through these high-level engagements, India is poised to solidify its position as a key player in the international arena and pave the way for strategic collaborations that benefit both nations. The visit serves as a testament to the strong bonds between India and France, as they work together to address global challenges and build a prosperous future for their citizens.