PM Modi’s Bastille Day Visit & MKU’s revolutionary Kavro TAC-II (FR) Plate Carrier elevate Indo-French defence partnership

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi graces France as the esteemed ‘Guest of Honour’ at the Bastille Day celebrations, the Indo-French defence partnership takes center stage, emphasizing its growing significance. This occasion acts as a catalyst, igniting high-level discussions that propel defence cooperation and strategic initiatives to unprecedented heights.

PM Modi’s participation in France’s Bastille Day military parade, accompanied by a substantial Indian contingent, and his extensive talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, further highlight the deepening collaboration in defense and security between India and France. Notably, the partnership has experienced remarkable growth since India’s acquisition of 36 Rafale jets from French Aerospace major, Dassault Aviation.

Amidst these efforts to strengthen defence ties, MKU, a globally recognized company headquartered in India and a leader in advanced ballistic protection solutions, unveils the Kavro TAC-II (FR) Male Tactical Plate Carrier. This groundbreaking innovation represents a significant milestone in enhancing the capabilities of Europe’s elite forces and special units, delivering unmatched protection and innovation.

Mr Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director of MKU Limited and Chairman of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) International & Exports Committee, commented, “The Indo-French defence partnership is a testament to the strong bond between our two nations. MKU is proud to contribute to this alliance with the launch of our revolutionary Kavro TAC-II (FR) Male Tactical Plate Carrier. This cutting-edge solution reflects our commitment to empowering Europe’s elite forces with advanced ballistic protection, enabling them to overcome challenges with confidence.”

Also Read MKU and Dassault Aviation forge partnership

“Our strategic collaboration with renowned industry players in Europe, including Dassault Aviation and Thales, underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to safeguard Europe’s defence forces. We are honoured to be a trusted partner in ensuring the safety and security of nations,” Mr Gupta further added.

The Kavro TAC-II (FR) is an extraordinary ballistic tactical vest and plate carrier, designed to meet the stringent requirements of Europe’s elite forces. (Image: MKU)

About Kavro TAC-II (FR)

The Kavro TAC-II (FR) is an extraordinary ballistic tactical vest and plate carrier, designed to meet the stringent requirements of Europe’s elite forces. With unparalleled protection, durability, and adaptability, this groundbreaking gear surpasses industry standards to combat evolving threats effectively.

Rigorously tested, including 1000 hours of accelerated climatic aging trials in extreme environments, with temperatures reaching +80°C and a minimum relative humidity of 93%, the plate carrier has proven its unmatched performance and resilience. Its ballistic capabilities remain consistent, ensuring reliable operation in the most demanding operational conditions.

“Our strategic collaboration with renowned industry players in Europe, including Dassault Aviation and Thales, underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to safeguard Europe’s defence forces. We are honoured to be a trusted partner in ensuring the safety and security of nations,” said Mr Gupta, Managing Director of MKU Limited and Chairman of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) International & Exports Committee. (Image: MKU)

The Kavro TAC-II (FR) stands out for its exceptional versatility, specifically tailored to modern combat scenarios. It accommodates front, back, and side hard ballistic plates, allowing optimal customization based on mission requirements. The innovative Smart Quick Release System enables swift opening and closing, facilitating rapid response and flexibility in dynamic situations. With removable comfort pads and adjustable straps, it offers extended wear comfort and a customizable fit for individuals of varying body types, without compromising mobility. “The integration of a standard MOLLE (Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment) system enables seamless attachment of additional equipment, empowering soldiers to adapt swiftly to diverse combat scenarios,” company executives explain.

Meticulously designed to eliminate ballistic weak points and minimize the generation of secondary projectiles, the Kavro TAC-II (FR) prioritizes the safety of the wearer and others. It also features a robust extraction device fixed to its back, providing a secure and reliable means of extraction in critical situations, particularly valuable in high-risk environments.

MKU has a significant presence in Europe, having collaborated with the German Army to safeguard them from terrorist attacks. (Image: MKU)

MKU’s presence in Europe

MKU has a significant presence in Europe, having collaborated with the German Army to safeguard them from terrorist attacks. The company has also supplied ballistic shields to the police forces of Norway and Sweden, delivered ballistic armour plates to the Spain border police, and provided body armor to the Estonian police force. The Indo-French defense partnership has flourished over the years, driven by shared values and a mutual pursuit of security. Notable milestones include the historic induction of the French Ouragan fighter jet into the Indian Air Force in 1953 and the recent deployment of Rafale fighter jets. MKU’s introduction of the Kavro TAC-II (FR) exemplifies the unwavering commitment of India and France in delivering cutting-edge solutions to address defense needs.