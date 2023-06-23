Narendra Modi US Visit Day 3 Live Updates: It’s Day 3 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s US tour and here at financialexpress.com we will get you full live coverage of all the events that happen during the day in the US. As per the tentative schedule, PM Modi will be attending the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake event at the White House which will be followed by the state department luncheon. Modi will also attend a few business meetings and later attend the USISPF event at the Kennedy Centre. The Prime Minister will also attend a Community Event at the Ronald Reagan Centre and then leave for Cairo, Egypt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Official State Visit to USA. He visited the White House, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome by H.E. Mr. Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Thousands of Indian-Americans were also present at the occasion to welcome the Prime Minister of India.

PM Modi had productive conversations with President Biden, in restricted and delegation-level formats. The leaders highlighted the long-standing friendship and growing cooperation between the two countries, which spans areas like trade and investment, defence and security, energy, climate change, and people-to-people ties.

