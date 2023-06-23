Narendra Modi US Visit Day 3 Live Updates: It’s Day 3 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s US tour and here at financialexpress.com we will get you full live coverage of all the events that happen during the day in the US. As per the tentative schedule, PM Modi will be attending the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake event at the White House which will be followed by the state department luncheon. Modi will also attend a few business meetings and later attend the USISPF event at the Kennedy Centre. The Prime Minister will also attend a Community Event at the Ronald Reagan Centre and then leave for Cairo, Egypt.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Official State Visit to USA. He visited the White House, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome by H.E. Mr. Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Thousands of Indian-Americans were also present at the occasion to welcome the Prime Minister of India.
PM Modi had productive conversations with President Biden, in restricted and delegation-level formats. The leaders highlighted the long-standing friendship and growing cooperation between the two countries, which spans areas like trade and investment, defence and security, energy, climate change, and people-to-people ties.
With the vision of creating secure and trusted telecommunications, resilient supply chains, and enabling global digital inclusion, Biden and Modi launched two joint task forces on advanced telecommunications, focused on Open RAN and research and development in 5G/6G technologies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden welcomed computer memory chip maker Micron Technology's announcement to set up a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Gujarat entailing an investment of USD 2.75 billion with support from the Indian government. The plant is expected to create up to 5,000 new direct and 15,000 community jobs opportunities in next five years.
“The leaders also welcomed Lam Research's proposal to train 60,000 Indian engineers through its Semiverse Solution virtual fabrication platform to accelerate India's semiconductor education and workforce development goals, and an announcement by Applied Materials Inc, to invest USD 400 million to establish a collaborative engineering centre in India,” the statement said. PTI
According to a joint statement released on Friday, India and the US will focus on measures to facilitate greater technology sharing, co-production opportunities with semiconductor, 5G and 6G telecom network, quantum and high-end computing.
Both governments have committed to promote policies and adapt regulations to facilitate greater technology sharing, co-development, and co-production opportunities between US and Indian industry, government, and academic institutions, the statement said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States resulted in significant outcomes in areas such as defence, renewable energy and critical minerals cooperation. Both countries have cracked several deals on Space and Defence. MoU on Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership will not only promote research but also business opportunities: Union Minister Smriti Irani on PM Modi's State visit to USA
It is an issue that is an important priority for us which we've been taking up constantly and very strongly with the relevant stakeholders in the US system including US Congress to ensure that the GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) benefits are restored for the Indian industry: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra
Thank you, VP Kamala Harris. Our partnership indeed holds immense potential for this century. I am equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors: PM Modi
Your warm welcome is highly appreciated Kevin McCarthy. Eager to enhance our bilateral cooperation, fostering an even stronger bond between our countries: PM Modi
During a meeting at White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden expressed their determination to further deepen the multifaceted Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and USA for the benefit of their peoples and the global community. Discussions also covered regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Both leaders reiterated their commitment to combating climate change and achieving a sustainable future. They discussed ways to promote clean and renewable energy and collaborate on climate initiatives.
Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, has some images from the State Dinner in Washington “in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.
“I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish,” Mahindra tweeted on Friday.
PM and President Biden in their discussions focused on the nature of challenges that both countries face in the Indo-Pacific region, including strategic challenges, and what India and the US need to do to mitigate those challenges through cooperation: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra
“When the PM and President Biden held discussion after the ceremonial welcome, technology featured very prominently in the discussion…20-25 areas of technology partnership that have been identified in the joint statement are a direct result of the discussion between the two leaders: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra
Upbeat about the relationship, Prime Minister Modi told reporters during a news conference that now even the sky is not the limit. “In fact, in short for India and America partnership, even this — even the sky is not the limit. Friends, the most important pillar of our relations is our people-to-people ties,” he said.
For 15 times, PM Modi received rousing applause from US lawmakers during historic Congressional address. After the speech ended, the leaders were seen jostling with each other to take selfies and autographs with PM Modi
There is one more thing left to do tonight- please join me in raising a toast. A toast to our wonderful hosts, President Biden and Jill Biden. A toast to good health, prosperity and the pursuit of happiness, liberty, equality and to the ever-lasting bonds of friendship between India and the United States: PM Modi during the State Dinner at The White House