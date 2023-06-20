PM Modi’s US visit LIVE: Indian diaspora on cloud 9 as PM Modi leaves for US! Meeting with top 20 global leaders, scholars on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in US Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-hyped tour to the United States of America is set to begin. He will be reaching the US today where he will be signing various deals for better cooperation across sectors. But US-India defence partnership will take center stage with India set to procure US drones worth $3 billion.

PM Modi has been invited to the States by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He is the first Indian leader who will be addressing the US Congress twice. This is going to be his sixth trip to the US since 2014. However, this is his first State visit. For those unaware, State visit is considered as the highest form of diplomatic exchange between two countries.

PM Modi will be visiting the White House thrice during his four-day stay. He’ll be spending the highest number of hours with the POTUS as compared to previous PMs during their visits. Not many are aware of this but PM Modi is the third leader to receive a state visit invitation from US President Joe Biden.

Ahead of Modi’s departure on Tuesday, he said that his visit to the US is an opportunity for the two countries to enrich the depth and diversity of their partnership and asserted that both stand stronger together in meeting shared global challenges. Modi said this “special invitation” for a state visit is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the India-US partnership.

PM Modi’s Full Programme Schedule in New York from June 20-21, 2023:

June 20, 2023:

1255 Hrs EST – PM Modi will arrive in New York

1600 – 2030 Hrs EST – The Prime Minister will hold meetings with CEOs and Thought Leaders

June 21, 2023:

0755 – 0900 Hrs EST – PM Modi will participate in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN. One can catch the live visuals on Doordarshan and also here at financialexpress.com.

1030 Hrs EST – PM Modi will depart for Washington DC

12:16 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: PM Modi to meet over two dozen thought leaders in New York Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet here on Tuesday over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts. These include entrepreneur and Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk, astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio. Other notable personalities are Falu Shah, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon, officials said. There will be conversations to achieve better synergy, understand the developments in the US and invite people to collaborate with India among other issues on the agenda, they said. (PTI) 11:45 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: Prime Minister’s power-packed full schedule from Jun 21-22 June 20, 2023: 1255 Hrs EST – PM Modi will arrive in New York 1600 – 2030 Hrs EST – The Prime Minister will hold meetings with CEOs and Thought Leaders (This is tentative schedule and is subject to change) June 21, 2023: 0755 – 0900 Hrs EST – PM Modi will participate in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN. One can catch the live visuals on Doordarshan and also here at financialexpress.com. 1030 Hrs EST – PM Modi will depart for Washington DC 11:26 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: Prime Minister will meet Nobel Laureates and various other dignitaries During his visit to New York, USA, PM Narendra Modi will meet around 24 people, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more. PM will be meeting Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, Astrophysicist Neil… pic.twitter.com/BiIkofRjFd — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023 11:13 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: India to get GE-F414 Engine this week! All about it here Financial Express Online has reported earlier that a deal between the US engine manufacturer General Electric and state owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is expected to be announced on June 22 at the end of bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and the US President Joe Biden. The deal is about manufacturing jet engines in India for Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’ Mk2 and later for AMCA. Read More Here: What is the GE-F414 Engine that India will get this week? 11:05 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: Indian diaspora beyond excited, overjoyed on PM Modi’s US visit, says Grammy winning singer Falguni Shah Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, who goes by the stage name “Falu”, and who has penned a song on Millets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that she and the entire Indian diaspora was “beyond excited” for the upcoming visit to the United States of the Prime Minister. “We are overjoyed that our Indian Prime Minister is coming to the US,” said Mumbai-born singer-songwriter, the face of the Indian diaspora in New York in an interaction with ANI. 10:56 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: Will attend programmes in NY City and Washington DC, says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UN HQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden , address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more.” 10:49 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: Disputes should be resolved with diplomacy and dialogue, not war, says PM Modi All countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries. Disputes should be resolved with “diplomacy and dialogue,” not war…Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace…The world has full confidence that… pic.twitter.com/PWeunGkG5K — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023 10:44 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: PM Modi to attend state dinner Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for the US. He has a power-packed schedule with key diaspora events on cards amidst which he will also be attending the state dinner. PM Modi will be meeting American CEOs and will also likely interact with US Congress members. 10:30 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: India on verge of revolutionary jet engine deal with General Electric As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to embark on a highly significant state visit to the United States, all eyes are on the potential agreement that could facilitate the transfer of critical engine technology from General Electric (GE) to India. This eagerly anticipated deal may see the production of the state-of-the-art GE-F414 jet engine within India, in a multi-million-dollar partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL). Read More Here: Landmark US Visit of Modi: India on the verge of revolutionary jet engine deal with General Electric 10:20 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: Modi comments on India’s stance on Russia Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his interview with The Wall Street Journal has said that India's stance on Russia in the Ukraine conflict has not faced widespread criticism in the United States. “I think India's position is well known and well understood in the entire world. The world has full confidence that India's top-most priority is peace.” 10:12 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: Prime Minister leaves for the US Prime Minister @narendramodi emplanes for the USA visit. He will be attending programmes in New York City and Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/gleEHiw0AC — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 20, 2023 10:06 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: Biden is ready to fete India’s leader, looking past Modi’s human rights record and ties to Russia Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is, on many counts, a curious choice for President Joe Biden to honor with a state visit. Since Russia's Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine 16 months ago, India has boosted its economy by purchasing increasing quantities of cheap Russian oil. Human rights groups and political opponents have accused Modi of stifling dissent and introducing divisive policies that discriminate against Muslims and other minorities. And India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has espoused a worldview in which there are no allies or friends, only “frenemies.” But Biden, who will welcome Modi to the White House on Thursday for a state visit, has made clear he sees U.S. ties to India — the world's biggest democracy and one of its fastest-growing economies — as a defining relationship. New Delhi, as Biden sees it, will be essential to addressing some of the most difficult global challenges in coming years, including climate change, disruptions related to artificial intelligence, and China’s growing power in the Indo-Pacific. (AP) 09:59 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: PM Modi’s interview with the WSJ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in an interview with the Wall Street Journal said that ties between New Delhi and Washington are stronger and deeper than ever. “India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role,” he said. 09:49 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: Indian-American Congressman to escort PM Modi to his historic joint address to US Congress Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar would be escorting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his historic joint address to the US Congress on June 22, reported PTI. The first-time Democratic Congressman, who represents the 13th Congressional District of Michigan, has also been invited by President Joe Biden for the White House State Dinner hosted in honour of Prime Minister Modi on the same day. 09:41 (IST) 20 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US Live: US Congressmen looking forward to hear Modi’s address US Congressmen have expressed their excitement to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming address to the US Congress. US Congressmen have expressed their excitement to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming address to the US Congress. Indian Embassy in the US has shared the videos of the two Congressmen – Scott Perry and Nick LaLota on its official Twitter handle.

#watch | Members of the Indian-American community – including those from Federation of Indian Associations – make Tricolour garlands in New Jersey, as they prepare to welcome PM Modi on his first official State visit to the US. pic.twitter.com/4x3sBkQZfR — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023 