PM Modi to unveil long-overdue recognition for Indian Army at Bastille-Day Parade

In a significant gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to participate in the prestigious Bastille Day Parade held in Paris as the Guest of Honor. This invitation presents an opportunity for Prime Minister Modi to reclaim the lost honor of Indian soldiers and highlight their crucial role in the First and Second World Wars. The denial of their importance by Western media has long been a source of disappointment in India. This event, scheduled for July 14, 2023, not only commemorates the sacrifice and dedication of Indian soldiers but also serves as a moment of pride for the entire world, including Europe.

Also Read Indo-French Naval and Air Forces unite to celebrate Bastille Day in France



Recognition of Indian Army’s Contributions:

For the first time in 107 years, a contingent of the Indian Army will march alongside French soldiers in Paris during the Bastille-Day Parade. This historic inclusion signifies a momentous occasion to acknowledge the valor and bravery demonstrated by Indian soldiers throughout military history. It is a much-needed acknowledgment of their significant contributions to both World War I and World War II. Despite their pivotal role, Western media, as exemplified by the Hollywood movie Dunkirk, often neglected to portray Indian soldiers in their rightful place.

The Significance of a Timeless Image:

“A powerful black and white image that went viral on social media captured the essence of the Indian Army’s involvement in France during the First World War. The picture depicted Indian soldiers walking on the streets of France, with a French woman planting flowers on the chest of one soldier. This image serves as a poignant reminder that the Indian Army played a crucial role in shaping the future of France,” says Neeraj Rajput, senior War-Journalist. “Although the soldiers wearing turbans might be mistaken for Sikhs, they were part of the Indian Cavalry of the British Army. The presence of the Punjab Regiment in the Bastille-Day Parade further underscores the rich history of Indian soldiers’ involvement in conflicts across Asia, Africa, and Europe,” he explains.

The Punjab Regiment’s Glorious Legacy:

The Punjab Regiment, one of the oldest regiments in the Indian Army, has a remarkable history of valor and bravery. It earned 18 Battle and Theater Honors in the First World War, with notable engagements in France, including the Battle of Neuve-Chapelle and the victories at Loos and France and Flanders. The regiment’s contributions extended beyond Europe, as they fought in campaigns in Mesopotamia, Gallipoli, Palestine, Egypt, China, Hong Kong, and Damascus.

Also Read India and France Unite in Spectacular Display: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Guest of Honor at Bastille Day Parade

Honouring Sacrifices and Contributions:

The scale of India’s involvement in the world wars is often overlooked. In the First World War, more than 1.3 million Indian soldiers participated, with 74,000 making the ultimate sacrifice and 67,000 sustaining injuries. Similarly, 2.5 million Indian soldiers valiantly served in the Second World War across theaters in Asia, Africa, and Europe. The Punjab Regiment alone garnered 16 Battle Honors and 14 Theater Honors during this global conflict.

Prime Minister Modi’s presence at the Bastille-Day Parade serves as a significant milestone in acknowledging and honoring the Indian Army’s historic contributions to the world wars. According to Rajput, “This occasion not only reinstates the pride and dignity of Indian soldiers but also stands as a symbol of recognition for their sacrifices and dedication. It is an opportunity to rectify the historical oversight of Western media and celebrate the enduring spirit of the Indian Army, whose legacy of valor continues to inspire generations.”