PM Modi set to boost Indo-Pacific ties at ASEAN Summit before G20

In the lead-up to the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a visit to Jakarta for the ASEAN summit. This visit scheduled from September 5 to 7, holds importance within the framework of India’s ‘Act East Policy.’ With the ASEAN partnership serving as a cornerstone of India’s foreign policy strategy, this engagement is set to enhance regional collaboration and strengthen ties.

Prime Minister Modi’s participation in the ASEAN-related summit meetings in Jakarta underscores India’s commitment to fostering diplomatic bonds in the Indo-Pacific region. Taking place from September 6th to 7th, this visit marks Prime Minister Modi’s second trip to Indonesia within a year. In the preceding year, he was in Bali, Indonesia for the G20 Summit. Notably, his forthcoming journey paves the way for the much-anticipated annual G20 summit, a significant event set to unfold in the heart of New Delhi from September 9 to 10.

He is poised to engage in an array of consequential summits, with key highlights being his participation in the East Asia Summit and the India-ASEAN Summit.

Also Read Asean, India to start review of free trade agreement today

The flourishing trade and investment relations between India and ASEAN exemplify the mutually advantageous nature of their collaboration. A significant milestone was reached last year when Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar represented the nation at the India-ASEAN Summit and related summit meetings in Cambodia. These meetings signified a pivotal shift, elevating India’s association with the bloc to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP).

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will preside over an array of meetings during the 43rd ASEAN Summit, held at the Jakarta Convention Center from September 5-7, 2023. The agenda for these meetings is comprehensive and includes sessions such as the 43rd ASEAN Summit plenary session, the 43rd ASEAN Summit retreat session, the 26th ASEAN-China Summit. And, the 24th ASEAN-South Korea Summit, aimed at fostering deeper regional cooperation, and the pivotal ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum, designed to address pressing regional challenges. Adding a symbolic touch to the itinerary is the symbolic transfer of the ASEAN chairmanship to Laos, a gesture that encapsulates the spirit of unity and collaboration that defines this influential regional bloc.

On Sept 7, will witness the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, which are set to further bolster dialogue and cooperation among Southeast Asian leaders and key partner countries. The ASEAN summit and its parallel summit meetings provide a vital platform for collaborative discourse among leaders of the region.

Hectic Weeks Ahead

The upcoming weeks are poised to witness a flurry of high-level diplomatic activities, commencing with the BRICS summit from August 22nd to 24th in Johannesburg. This will be followed by the ASEAN summit meetings in Jakarta from September 5-7, and culminating in the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9-10. This sequence of events underscores India’s active and dynamic role on the global stage.

Indonesia & ASEAN

Indonesia’s role as the host of this year’s ASEAN Summit underlines its keen interest in Prime Minister Modi’s in-person participation. While initial considerations included either Prime Minister Modi or Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar for the visit, the likelihood of Prime Minister Modi’s trip remains high. Notably, Indonesia’s significance as a G20 member and last year’s G20 Chair adds weight to its role in the international arena.

This potential visit serves as a testament to India’s foreign policy vision, spotlighting the pivotal role of the 10-nation ASEAN bloc in the nation’s strategic pursuits.

India & ASEAN

India recognizes ASEAN’s central role in the Indo-Pacific framework, particularly in the context of China’s influence and maritime tensions with ASEAN nations. In tandem with the United States, Japan, and Australia, India is an active member of the Quad alliance, aimed at fostering an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Amidst its rich civilizational connections with various ASEAN nations, India maintains a robust economic relationship with this 11-nation grouping. However, it has chosen to abstain from an economic partnership agreement between ASEAN and its associate members, a decision that underscores India’s nuanced approach to regional collaboration.