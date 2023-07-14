PM Modi receives France’s highest honor: A testament to global recognition

In a momentous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has been awarded the prestigious Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor by France. This award considered the highest French honor in military and civilian orders, makes PM Modi the first Indian Prime Minister to receive such recognition. Joining an esteemed list of global leaders and eminent personalities, this honor from France further solidifies his international standing. Moreover, it adds to a remarkable series of prestigious awards and honors bestowed upon him by various nations worldwide.

A warm gesture embodying the spirit of 🇮🇳-🇫🇷 partnership.



PM @narendramodi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President @EmmanuelMacron. pic.twitter.com/OyiHCHMDX2 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 13, 2023

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor: A Historic Achievement

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor is France’s highest distinction in military and civilian orders, reserved for individuals who have made outstanding contributions.

PM Modi’s unprecedented recognition as the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this prestigious honor highlights his significant global impact and statesmanship.

This historic achievement reinforces the strong bilateral relations between India and France and recognizes PM Modi’s leadership and diplomatic efforts.

Global Recognition: Joining the Ranks of Distinguished Leaders

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor has been previously awarded to notable figures from around the world, including Nelson Mandela, Angela Merkel, and Prince Charles.

PM Modi’s inclusion in this esteemed group of global leaders underscores his international stature and the respect he commands on the global stage.

It demonstrates the recognition of PM Modi’s vision, governance, and commitment to promoting inclusive growth, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

A Testament to PM Modi’s Global Impact

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor is the latest addition to a long list of prestigious international awards and honors bestowed upon PM Modi.

These include the Order of the Nile by Egypt, Companion of the Order of Logohu by Papua New Guinea, Companion of the Order of Fiji, and the Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau, among others.

These honors recognize PM Modi’s transformative leadership, economic reforms, and efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with various nations.

The conferral of the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by France marks a significant moment in history. It reflects his global recognition and the appreciation for his contributions to India’s development and international relations.