14:40 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: Biden will not ‘lecture’ Modi on human rights, White House says U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, on Wednesday for two days of talks that the White House sees as bolstering “one of the defining partnerships of our age,” despite ongoing concerns about human rights. Washington wants India to be a strategic counterweight to China while Modi is seeking to raise the influence that his country, now the world's most populous, has on the world stage. Biden and Modi are expected to announce a variety of agreements related to defense cooperation and sales, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and investments in India by Micron Technology and other U.S. companies. Biden is expected to bring up U.S. concerns about democratic backsliding in India, but he will not lecture Modi on the subject, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters. Reuters 14:18 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE | PM Modi leading UN Yoga Day celebrations symbolises India’s growing strength: Piyush Goyal Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leading the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters symbolises India's growing strength and increasing relevance on the world stage. “Our beloved PM will be leading the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters. This symbolises India's growing strength, increasing relevance on the world stage,” Piyush Goyal said on the occasion of the ninth International Yoga Day. ANI 13:25 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: PM Modi’s engagements during his State visit to US New York Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a series of engagements lined up for him in New York and Washington on the second day of his state visit to the US. Prime Minister Modi will take part in the following events on Wednesday: He will lead the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters. Modi will depart for Washington DC. In the US capital, the prime minister will attend a background briefing by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu. Modi will take part in a cultural event at Freedom Plaza. He will arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC. Modi will attend 'Skilling for Future Event' at National Science Foundation. US First Lady Jill Biden and Modi will visit the National Science Foundation. The prime minister will attend business meetings. US First Lady Jill Biden to host media preview for state dinner. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will receive Prime Minister Modi at the White House. Modi will have a private engagement at the White House. US President Biden and First Lady Jill will host Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House. PTI 13:06 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: Dozens of US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi Dozens of U.S. President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats urged him on Tuesday to raise human rights issues with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington this week, according to a letter sent to Biden. Modi left for Washington on Tuesday for a visit projected as a milestone in ties between the two countries. The U.S. lawmakers said they were concerned about religious intolerance, press freedoms, internet access and the targeting of civil society groups. Reuters 13:02 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE | “Potential for what India can accomplish knows no limits…” Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on the first day of the latter’s state visit to the United States of America. Commenting on his views on India as an innovation hub for the globe, Neil deGrasse Tyson said that he sees a bright future ahead for the South Asian nation. “I was delighted to hear about future programs that he has in mind. I'm quite sure I'm not alone when I say the potential for what India can accomplish knows no limits. So I see a very bright future for India,” said Tyson. ANI 12:44 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE | PM Modi’s visit showcases strength, resilience of India-US partnership: Lisa Curtis Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official State visit to the US showcases the strength and resilience of the India-US partnership, said an official from the previous Trump administration. PM Narendra Modi's visit to the White House will showcase the strength and resilience of the US-India partnership and the importance the Biden administration attaches to role of India in challenging rise of China in the region, said Lisa Curtis, senior fellow and director of the Indo-Pacific Security Programme at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) think-tank. 12:26 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: PM Modi, US First Lady Jill Biden to visit National Science Foundation On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US First Lady Jill Biden will visit the National Science Foundation. They would interact with Indian and American students, said the White House. “The First Lady will highlight career-connected learning and workforce training programmes and partnerships between high schools, community colleges, and universities with employers,” it said in a statement. 12:18 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE | ‘Pradhan sevak’ Narendra Modi is leading India’s heritage through Yoga at UN: Smriti Irani Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to lead a yoga session in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters that will saw participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals. ANI 12:08 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: Senate Committee to consider resolution to recognise Arunachal Pradesh as integral part of India A powerful senatorial committee on Wednesday is set to consider a bipartisan resolution to recognise Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, pushing back against China's military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider the resolution for discussion on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in the city on a three-day official US state visit. PTI 11:47 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: PM Modi discusses India’s growth story with top American thought leaders in New York Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has met leading American economist Prof Paul Romer, investor and co-founder of the hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio, and other eminent thought leaders and exchanged views with them and briefed them about the reform trajectory of his government to foster economic growth. 11:37 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE | PM Modi meets Chandrika Tandon https://twitter.com/PMOIndia/status/1671398331539415040?s=20 11:25 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: ‘Met a group of people associated with key think tanks,’ says Prime Minister Met a group of people associated with key think tanks. We talked about different aspects of policy making and the emerging global trends. Emphasised on the positive changes in India and how they are being powered by our youth. https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1671360966435676161?s=20 11:01 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: ‘India could really show world how to do it right,’ says American economist Paul Romer Nobel prize-winning American economist Paul Romer who met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday (local time) commended India's model of Aadhar-based authentication saying that the country can “really show the world how to do it right.” Prime Minister Modi and the former chief economist of the World Bank discussed India's digital path, including the adoption of Aadhar and cutting-edge solutions such as Digilocker during their meeting. They also discussed various initiatives being undertaken by India for urban development, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's office. The Prime Minister said their “extensive conversations” focussed on leveraging technology to improve lives and the discussions involved on how to make cities more sustainable and people- friendly. PTI 10:40 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: American businesses looking at India as a place where they can diversify their supply chains: US Congressman American businesses are looking at India as a place where they can diversify their supply chains, an influential US lawmaker has said on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden state visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden. India and the US have an enormous ability to cooperate on technology and innovation, and this is partly because of the diaspora, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna said on Tuesday in his keynote address to the inaugural INDUS-X conference. It used to be that being Indian-American was a challenge and rising up the corporate hierarchy, he said at the event organised by US-India Business Council in partnership with the Department of Defence and India's Department of Defence Production. (PTI) 10:28 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: ‘Great conversation with Modi’, tweets Elon Musk https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1671360205056098304?s=20 10:18 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE | Ukraine issue will be discussed between PM Modi, US President Biden: White House official The Ukraine issue will come up in the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, a White House official said. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, however, said to what “degree specifically they will talk about a peace summit or a peace proposal, I cannot say right now”. Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a State Dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22. PTI 10:10 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: PM meets Falguni Shah Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Falguni Shah, Indian American singer, composer and Grammy award winner in New York, USA. Prime Minister lauded Shah for her song ‘Abundance in Millets’ that raises awareness regarding healthy and environment friendly millets. Prime Minister also appreciated her for bringing the people of India and USA together through her music. 10:01 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: Prime Minister’s meeting with the Health Experts group The details of experts who participated in the interaction are as under: • Dr. Peter Hotez, Founding Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, Texas • Dr. Sunil A. David, CEO of ViroVax based in Texas, engaged in research of vaccines • Dr. Stephen Klasko, Advisor to General Catalyst • Dr. Lawton R. Burns, Professor of Healthcare Management, and Professor of Management at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania • Dr. Vivian S. Lee, Teaches at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital • Dr. Peter Agre, Physician, Nobel laureate and molecular biologist, at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine 09:43 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: Prime Minister’s meeting with the Think Tanks group The various think-tank experts who participated in the interaction include: Mr. Michael Froman, President-designate and Distinguished Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), New York Mr. Daniel Russel, Vice President for International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, New York Dr. Max Abrahms, Associate Professor of Political Science at Northeastern University, Boston Mr. Jeff M. Smith, Director, Asian Studies Center, The Heritage Foundation, DC Mr. Elbridge Colby, Co-founder of ‘The Marathon Initiative’, based in Washington DC Mr. Guru Sowle, Founder-member, Director (Indo-US Affairs), Indus International Research Foundation, Texas 09:25 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: Who all met PM Modi in New York • Dr. Robert J Jones, Crop scientist, accomplished vocalist and Chancellor of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign • Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, President of Pennsylvania State University • Dr. Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, University of California, San Diego • Dr. Satish Tripathi, President of the University at Buffalo & Co-Chair of the Association of American Universities Task Force on Expanding US-India Universities Partnerships • Professor Jagmohan Raju, Professor of Marketing, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania • Dr. Madhav V. Rajan, Dean, Booth School of Business, University of Chicago • Professor Rattan Lal, Distinguished University Professor of Soil Science, Ohio State University • Dr. Anurag Mairal, Adjunct Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University & Faculty Fellow and Lead for Technology Innovation & Impact at Center for Innovation & Global Health, Stanford University 08:58 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: When will the UNGA celebrations begin? PM Modi has posted a video message on his official Twitter profile. The PM will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at UN today at 5:30 pm (IST). He will also address the UNGA. 08:25 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: Musk on ‘free speech’ In what can be seen as a direct confrontation with his predecessor Jack Dorsey, the Twitter boss said that it was necessary for the micro-blogging site to comply with local laws. He said that failing to do so mean a 'shutdown'. He said that Twitter would provide 'free speech' that's 'possible under law.' It should be noted that on previous instances, Musk has called himself an absolutist when it comes to free speech. 08:01 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: What Musk said after PM Modi Tesla boss looked visibly excited after meeting PM Modi. He spoke about his India plans. Among several things, Musk said that Tesla will mark its presence in India. Calling it an 'excellent conversation,' Musk expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi for his support. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1671342528447250432 07:51 (IST) 21 Jun 2023 PM Modi in US LIVE: Ahead of UNGA celebrations, PM meet top leaders in New York Hello and welcome to our live coverage of PM Narendra Modi's US visit. On Day 1 of his state visit, PM Modi met several eminent personalities of civil society, business leaders ahead of his UNGA visit. In New York, PM Modi met business leaders such as Elon Musk among others. After his meeting with the PM, Musk said that he would love to come to India. He also spoke about investing in India.