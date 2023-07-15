scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

PM Modi holds talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi

Children were seen waving the Indian tricolour as the Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour.

Written by PTI
PM Modi in UAE live updates, PM Narendra Modi, Modi in UAE, Modi UAE visit, Modi UAE President meeting, Modi Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Modi News, PM Modi Live, PM Modi live today, Narendra Modi UAE Visit, India UAE ties, Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi UAE visit, Modi in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi in Abu Dhabi
Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome here at the Qasr-Al-Watan. (Image/Twitter/MEA)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further deepen the multifaceted bilateral ties.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome here at the Qasr-Al-Watan – the presidential palace – where he was greeted by the UAE President with a warm embrace.

Children were seen waving the Indian tricolour as the Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour.

Also Read
Also Read

Energy, food security, and defence are expected to be the focus areas of Modi’s visit to the UAE during which the two countries will review the progress in bilateral relations after they inked a landmark trade agreement last year.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which gave a new thrust to the economic engagement between the two countries, was signed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

India and the UAE are engaged across various sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties.

More Stories on
Narendra Modi
UAE

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-07-2023 at 17:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS