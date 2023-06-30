PM Modi extends support to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The call was made at the initiation of the Indian side in which the two leaders discussed a wide range of significant topics, reflecting the ongoing cooperation and partnership between the two nations.

The call came ahead of the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on July 4 which will take place virtually.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi expressed his understanding and support for the decisive actions taken by the Russian leadership to safeguard law and order, maintain stability, and ensure the security of its citizens, in light of the events that occurred on June 24 in Russia. This display of solidarity underscores the strong bond between the two nations.

According to the official statement issued by the Kremlin, emphasizing the importance of consistent implementation of major joint projects across various sectors, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the substantial growth in trade between India and Russia throughout 2022 and the first quarter of this year. This upward trajectory highlights the robust economic ties and mutual benefits that result from their collaboration.

Significant attention was also given to the collaboration within international forums such as the SCO, where both countries actively participate, as well as the G20, with India currently holding the presidency, and the BRICS format. The leaders recognized the value of these platforms in advancing shared goals and interests.

Prime Minister Modi also provided an update on his recent international engagements, including his visit to Washington. According to the official statement from the Kremlin this exchange of information demonstrates the commitment of both leaders to maintain close contact and keep each other informed on matters of mutual interest.

Ukraine was discussed too

The situation surrounding Ukraine was another topic discussed during the conversation. President Putin shared his assessment of the current state of affairs in the special military operation zone, highlighting Kiev’s refusal to undertake political and diplomatic measures to resolve the conflict. This exchange demonstrates the openness and transparency in bilateral discussions between India and Russia.

Strategic Partnership

Both leaders reinforced their shared commitment to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between their countries. The exchange of support, ideas, and perspectives further solidified the bond between India and Russia, setting the stage for continued cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.