PM Modi champions BRICS expansion and collaboration in landmark address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the expansion of BRICS and emphasized the importance of consensus among member nations. During his speech at the 15th BRICS summit held in Johannesburg, he called upon BRICS to stand united in supporting the inclusion of the African Union.

Additionally, he proposed the creation of a BRICS satellite constellation and highlighted the significance of cooperation in education, skill development, and technology.



PM Modi’s interventions covered a broad spectrum of areas, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the BRICS partnership. Notably, he urged for the establishment of well-defined timelines for reforms within the United Nations Security Council, a topic of ongoing global discourse.

Reflecting on the nearly two-decade journey of BRICS, PM Modi underscored the alliance’s impressive achievements. The New Development Bank, a cornerstone of BRICS cooperation, has emerged as a pivotal player in fostering development within the Global South. Moreover, the Contingency Reserve Arrangement has fortified financial stability across member countries.



PM Modi highlighted the initiatives that have directly impacted the lives of citizens in BRICS nations. Projects such as the BRICS satellite constellation and the Vaccine R&D Centre have brought about positive transformations. Mutual recognition of pharmaceutical products and the collaborative efforts toward space exploration, including weather monitoring, were presented as exemplars of the alliance’s commitment to improving the quality of life for its constituent.

People-to-people connections were another focal point of PM Modi’s address. Initiatives such as the Youth Summit, BRICS Games, and Think Tanks Council were celebrated for fostering stronger ties among member nations.



India, taking a proactive role, put forth proposals to reshape the trajectory of the BRICS agenda. Suggested measures encompassed diverse sectors, including the creation of a Railway Research Network, enhanced cooperation between Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and the establishment of an online BRICS database and Startup Forum.



In a bold move to drive global cooperation, PM Modi recommended the formation of a BRICS Space Exploration Consortium. This consortium would harness the collective expertise of member nations for the advancement of space research and weather monitoring.



Education and technology also took center stage in PM Modi’s visionary address. He proposed collaboration in education and skill development to ensure that BRICS nations remain at the forefront of progress. Initiatives such as India’s DIKSHA platform for remote education and the establishment of Atal tinkering labs for innovative students were highlighted as examples of India’s commitment to fostering learning. The AI-based language platform, Bhashini, was introduced as a tool to break language barriers and promote inclusivity.



Addressing the global pandemic, PM Modi emphasized India’s CoWIN platform for vaccination and the transformative potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (India Stack) in revolutionizing public service delivery.



Furthermore, PM Modi celebrated India’s diversity as a strength that produces innovative solutions adaptable across the world. He extended an invitation to BRICS partners to collaborate on the platforms developed in India.



PM Modi’s address also highlighted the value of identifying each other’s strengths through skills mapping, a strategy that could lead to mutual support in developmental journeys.



Recognizing the shared ecosystems of traditional medicine, PM Modi proposed the creation of a repository of traditional medical knowledge, highlighting an avenue for cross-cultural collaboration.



PM Modi’s address at the 15th BRICS summit shows the path of collaboration and shared vision. His proposals have sparked a transformative potential, signaling a future defined by innovation, inclusivity, and collective progress. As the world’s look turns towards BRICS, the alliance stands poised to usher in a new era of promise. With a united purpose, the citizens of member nations are set to embrace a brighter tomorrow, leaving an impactful legacy on the global stage.