scorecardresearch
Search
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
HCL Tech share price jumps 3% today after Q4 results beat market expectations; Should you buy, hold or sell?
Meet Nisaba Godrej, the businesswoman who spearheaded GCPL’s growth: Know about her in detail
ChatGPT effect: Google merges Brain, DeepMind teams to ‘accelerate’ AI breakthroughs
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs TVS iQube: New prices compared!

PM Modi chairs high level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Air Force and Navy chiefs, top officials of foreign and defence ministries and senior diplomats attended the meeting held virtually. Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Guyana.

Written by PTI
Updated:
PM Modi with officials
India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is "very tense". (Photo source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Friday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Air Force and Navy chiefs, top officials of foreign and defence ministries and senior diplomats attended the meeting held virtually. Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Guyana.

Also Read

India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is “very tense” and it is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.

Also Read

The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country’s military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan’s regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-04-2023 at 15:57 IST
READ
IN APP