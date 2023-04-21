PM Modi chairs high level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Friday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Air Force and Navy chiefs, top officials of foreign and defence ministries and senior diplomats attended the meeting held virtually. Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Guyana.

India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is “very tense” and it is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.

The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country’s military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan’s regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).