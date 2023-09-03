PM Modi calls for reform of UN; says mid-20th century approach cannot serve the world in the 21st century

A mid-20th century approach cannot serve the world in the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, while strongly calling for reform of the United Nations in line with the changing realities of the world and to ensure representation of voices that matter.

In an exclusive interview to PTI late last week, Modi said the G20 is one of the institutions that is being looked at with “hope” by many countries as the world is looking for actions and outcomes, “no matter where they come from.” In its capacity as the current president of G20, India will host the annual summit of the influential grouping in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

“Today’s world is a multipolar world where institutions are extremely important for a rules-based order that is fair and sensitive to all concerns. However, institutions can retain relevance only when they change with the times,” the prime minister said.

“A mid-20th century approach cannot serve the world in the 21st century. So, our international institutions need to recognise changing realities, expand their decision-making forums, relook at their priorities and ensure representation of voices that matter,” he said.

“When this is not done on time, then smaller or regional forums begin to attain more importance,” Modi said in the 80-minute interview.

“The G20 is certainly one of the institutions that is being looked at with hope by many countries. Because the world is looking for actions and outcomes, no matter where they come from.” The prime minister noted that India’s Presidency of the G-20 has come at such a juncture.

“In this context, India’s position within the global framework becomes especially pertinent. As a diverse nation, the Mother of Democracy, the home to one of the world’s largest populations of youth, and the growth engine of the world, India has a lot to contribute to the shaping of the future of the world,” he said.

“The G20 has provided a platform for India to further its human-centric vision and also collaboratively work towards innovative solutions to problems that are faced by humanity as a whole.” India has been pressing for reform of the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council.

New Delhi has been particularly upset over lack of any meaningful movement forward in the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on Security Council reform.

India is a strong contender for a permanent membership at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the UN.

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution.

There has been growing demand to increase the number of permanent members to reflect the contemporary global reality.