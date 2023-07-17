Pakistan’s former defence minister, a close aide of Imran Khan forms a new political party

Pakistan’s former defence minister Pervez Khattak, a close aide of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, on Monday, said he has formed a new party – ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians’.

Khattak, who served as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s secretary general and chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the PTI government, quit the post of the party’s provincial president soon after the May 9 mayhem. However, the party last week terminated his membership over his failure to respond to a “show cause notice”.

The 73-year-old leader announced the formation of the new party in Peshawar at an event attended by scores of ex-parliamentarians of the PTI.

He claimed the support of over 57 former parliamentarians including ex-chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mehmud Khan (2018-2022). Several former provincial ministers including Mehmud Khan and Shaukat Ali Yusafzai are also among those joining the Khattak camp.

Khattak said that the majority of the former lawmakers of PTI have quit the party due to May 9 tragic episodes in the country.

“We strongly condemn the May 9 incidents in which military installations were attacked and ransacked by the PTI workers across the country,” Khattak said.

The anti-state narrative by the PTI supremo damaged the party in its stronghold Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa which it ruled for around 10 years (2013-2022).

As per the reports in Pakistani media, he was not on good terms with Khan since May 9 incidents and constantly targeted party leadership for not condemning the May 9 violence.

In 2013, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was the only province in the country which voted PTI to power. In the 2013 elections, PML-N formed a government in the centre, PPP in Sindh and JUIF coalition in Balochistan.

The formation of PTI Parliamentarians at this time when the country is heading towards general elections likely in October/November will certainly give a big blow to PTI’s popularity in the province.

PTI had made a remarkable score in the 2018 general elections as it secured over 100 seats in a house of 145.