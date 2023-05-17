Pakistani army installations under attack: Can Army Chief Gen Munir save the day?

Several reports confirm the disunity among the ranks of the Pakistan army which also resulted in several resignations, including the senior commanders of the army.

While admitting the violent breakdown at military garrisons across the country, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday refuted allegations of imposition of martial law in the country.

This comes after an almost four-day political turmoil erupted due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest, in which army’s installations were also targeted, reported Geo News.

However, reports suggest that several top military leaders including Brigadier, Colonel and Major level officers of the Pakistan Army have been sacked. Reports also indicate that the military leadership refused to open fire during the protest which resulted in breaking into military command offices at several places.

The PTI supporters tried to storm the army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, Punjab.

The protest erupted nationwide after Khan’s arrest, in which nearly a dozen people were killed and several injured.

Army vs democracy

“There is no question of imposing martial law in the country,” Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told Geo News, adding that Army Chief General Asim Munir and the entire military leadership along with him believe in democracy.”

Islamabad High Court today extended its order to prevent the arrest of the former Prime Minister in any case filed against him after May 9. This comes as a relief to Imran Khan.

The ruling came after the government’s lawyer requested more time to provide information about the cases filed against the 70-year-old PTI party chief.

PTI chief Imran Khan also took to Twitter to condemn the ‘illegal arrests and abduction’ of various PTI leaders and listed out their names.

He tweeted: “I strongly condemn the illegal arrests and abduction of our workers and leaders. Our Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secy General Asad Umar have also been incarcerated for more than a week now.”

He further calls out for the release of several supporters as being “abducted” by the army: “Many of our female MNAs, supporters, and workers are being held in jails across Pakistan under inhumane conditions, vulnerable to police excesses.”

“These abductions and the treatment being meted out to women by this fascist government are not only grave human rights violations but are strictly against our culture and Islamic teachings,” he alleges.

He also alleges that despite court orders journalist Imran Riaz Khan has not been presented in court and there are confirmed reports of torture against him.

However, the unrest in the country has come to a halt for now after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting the PTI chief till Monday morning.

The extension poses further problems for the Army Chief, as he continues to grapple at two fronts— the turmoil within the army and protestors.

Pakistani Army remains the most powerful institution, having ruled it through three coups throughout its 75-year of history.