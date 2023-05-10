Pakistan Protests: Indian Bridge team asked to return immediately

In view of the violent protests in Pakistan, Indian Bridge players have been asked to immediately leave back for India. The team of 30 players was in Lahore, Pakistan, to participate in a regional Bridge tournament.

On Wednesday the Bridge team was asked by the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, according to reports, to return to India. Based on the information available in the public domain the team had reached Lahore last week through the Wagah Border to participate in the competition where players from other countries like Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bangladesh were also taking part.

Chaos, violent protests against the government across Pakistan erupted following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (May 9, 2023) by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Amidst the protests, reports indicate that the internet and broadband has been shut down and the security situation in that country remains tense.

Also Read Former Pak PM Imran Khan arrested; Know about other PMs arrested in Pakistan

Other countries issue advisories

With the situation tense and unstable in Pakistan, countries like the US, United Kingdom and Canada have issued travel advisories for their citizens.

The advisory issued by the US embassy in that country states that it is monitoring the situation following clashes between the people and the police in Islamabad. According to reports in the public domain the US mission in that country has cancelled all consular appointments which were scheduled for Wednesday (May 10, 2023) and it has advised its citizens to avoid areas with large populations.

The UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), has advised its citizens in that country to avoid crowded places, public events, and participating in political demonstrations. And, they should be all prepared to change their plans as needed and to keep themselves updated with the local news.

The advisory from the government of Canada to its diplomatic staff and citizens in Pakistan has urged them to be vigilant due to the unstable security situation.