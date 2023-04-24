Pakistan lacks ammunition, economic strength to fight India: Ex-army Chief Gen Bajwa to journalists

In a revelation, Pakistan’s former Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had reportedly told two senior journalists that Pakistan lacked the ammunition and economic strength to fight against India, according to UK-based Pakistani media ‘UK44’.

In an interview with UK-based Pakistani media ‘UK44’, Pakistan journalist Hamid Mir made the startling revelation that Gen Javed Bajwa had doubts about Pakistan’s military firepower.

The Pakistani journalists said that in 2021, Gen Bajwa had revealed that he held secret talks with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Journalists also disclosed how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit was planned to Pakistan soon after a ceasefire was announced between the two countries in 2021.

“Qamar Javed Bajwa’s deal on Kashmir has not yet been revealed to Pakistani citizens. After the ceasefire along the Line of Control with India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to visit Pakistan. When Foreign Office came to know about it, they went to Imran Khan as they were unaware of it.

According to the journalist, Imran Khan said that he knew about it and the talks are going on with NSA Ajit Doval, but Imran said that he had no confirmation about PM Modi’s visit to Pakistan.

According to Mir, Gen Bajwa admitted that Pakistan “cannot go to war with India”.

Citing Gen Bajwa, Mir said that during the conference of commanders, Bajwa confessed that the “Pakistan Army is no match for the Indian Army.” “After the incident, he asked Faiz to at least inform Foreign Office about it, however, Bajwa came and lectured them — the same lecture given to us—do you remember — tanks are not in a condition to work, there is no diesel for the movements of cannons,” said Mir.

Pakistani journalists Mir and Naseem Zehra revealed that Pakistan Army Chief told journalists that Pakistan Army was not ready to fight Indian Army [ if such a scenario arises].

During the show, the journalist also claimed that devoid of options, Javed Bajwa proposed to mend ways with India to have a normal relationship. Two sides were working on a solution for Kashmir as Pakistan realised it lacked ammunition and economic strength to fight India.

Earlier, in a report, the Pakistani government issued a clarification to the Supreme Court that the threat of an “all-out war” with India was one of the security-related issues for Pakistan to delay elections.

Reports suggest that the statement was submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan by the defence ministry in a move to delay the General Elections.

Amid an ongoing economic crisis, Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities have almost reached $130 billion — 95.39 per cent of its GDP. Now, economic woes have hit Pakistan’s military establishment hard, including the proposed salary cut and freeze on military procurement.

According to the report based on Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), Pakistan is facing severe inflation of 47.23% on a year-on-year ending April 19, 2023.

Pakistan is trying to avert a default on international debt while negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure a bailout package. The Pakistani government has been relying upon Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for the emergency fund until the nation inch closer to the IMF funding and avert a default.