scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Pakistan intruder shot dead by BSF along IB in Jammu-Kashmir’s Samba

The incident took place near Mangu Chak border outpost (BoP) in Samba sector around 2:50 am, they said.

Written by PTI
Updated:
pakistan intruder shot dead
This is the second such incident along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu division in two days. (Representational image: ANI)

A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF troops along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Samba district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. The incident took place near Mangu Chak border outpost (BoP) in Samba sector around 2:50 am, they said.

“In the early hours today, alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of a person, who crossed the IB from Pakistan’s side, in Samba area,” a Border Security Force spokesperson said. He was challenged by the troops but the intruder kept advancing towards the border fencing. The troops opened fire, killing him, the spokesperson said.

Also Read

The BSF has launched a search operation along the IB in Samba sector as the intruder’s body is lying in the forward area. This is the second such incident along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu division in two days.

Also Read
Also Read

On Wednesday, the Army foiled an infiltration bid with the arrest of three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. The terrorists, from whom a huge consignment of arms and narcotics was recovered, were arrested after an exchange of fire near the border fence, according to a defence spokesperson.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 16:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market