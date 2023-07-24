Operation Vijay – Lessons learnt

By Lt Col Manoj K Channan, Veteran

On 26th July 23, India commemorates Vijay Diwas, marking the 24th anniversary of the victory in OPERATION VIJAY. Despite the passage of time, the implementation of the Kargil Review Committee report, authored by the late K Subrahmanyam, father of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, remains a lingering concern. As we remember this historic achievement, reflecting on the lessons learned in dealing with Pakistan, diplomatic strategies, and warfare in challenging terrains like high altitudes is essential.

The Kargil Review Committee report holds valuable insights, yet its complete execution is lacking. The nation must go beyond lip service and take concrete steps to implement the report’s recommendations effectively. Balancing cutting-edge technology with human resources dedicated to battle remains a crucial aspect that requires attention.

In light of not so recent events, such as the Galwan incident, it becomes even more critical to assess whether the mistakes made in the past have been truly rectified. Applying the lessons from previous experiences is critical to preventing similar confrontations and ensuring the security and well-being of our armed forces.

As we observe Vijay Diwas, it is essential to acknowledge that progress has been made. However, there is still much work to be done in refining our approach to diplomacy, handling Pakistan, and conducting warfare in high-altitude regions. We can only safeguard the future of our nation and our brave soldiers through sincere efforts and a commitment to learning from the past.

Kargil Review Committee Report

After the Kargil War in 1999, the Indian government formed the Kargil Review Committee, headed by K. Subrahmanyam, to evaluate the events leading up to and during the conflict and recommend measures to improve national security and defence preparedness. The committee submitted its report in 2000, emphasising the need for comprehensive reforms in intelligence gathering, security and defence coordination, and military preparedness.

Intelligence Reforms. The committee stressed the importance of improving intelligence sharing and coordination among agencies to prevent surprise attacks like Kargil. It recommended the establishment of a unified intelligence agency and strengthening existing intelligence organisations.

Military Modernization. The report highlighted the need to modernise the armed forces, especially in high-altitude warfare. It called for enhanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, improved communication systems, and the deployment of appropriate weaponry and equipment suited for mountainous terrain. This is work in progress; unfortunately, niche technologies are not given by Original Equipment Manufacturers to achieve the Make in India efforts of the Government of India. The recent visits by the PM to Washington DC and Paris is just a start point and the outcome is yet far away.

Political and Military Coordination. The report emphasised the significance of better coordination between political leadership and the military to ensure swift decision-making during crises. This remains in the grey zone even to this day.

Border Infrastructure. The committee recommended enhancing infrastructure development in border areas, including roads, airfields, and logistics facilities, to ensure the quick deployment of forces in remote and high-altitude regions. Infrastructure development is in progress.

Dealing with Pakistan and Diplomacy

After the Kargil War, India has dealt with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and bilateral engagements. While the conflict exposed the need for better intelligence and preparedness, it also reinforced the importance of consistent dialogue and diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalations and promote peaceful resolutions.

Despite ongoing tensions, diplomatic initiatives have been pursued intermittently between India and Pakistan to address various issues, including the Kashmir dispute. However, progress has been slow and complicated due to deeply entrenched positions on both sides.

Conduct of Warfare in High-Altitude Regions

The Kargil War highlighted the unique challenges of warfare in high-altitude regions. Since then, India has focused on improving the training, equipment, and acclimatisation of its troops deployed in such areas. The lessons learned from Kargil have influenced the Indian military’s approach to mountain warfare and led to developing and acquiring specialised equipment and tactics.

The Indian Army has continued investing in mountain warfare training, cold-weather clothing, high-altitude medical facilities, and technology to counter threats in the Himalayan region effectively. Infrastructure development and border management have also been priorities to ensure quicker troop movements and logistical support in remote and challenging terrains.

Galwan and Lessons from Kargil

Leadership in the Indian Army. Leadership in any military organisation is critical, and the Indian Army’s senior generals play a crucial role in setting the tone for the entire force. Leaders must practice what they preach and uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and preparedness.

The effectiveness of leadership in the Indian Army, like any other organisation, can vary, and it is challenging to make sweeping generalisations about the capabilities of all generals. The Indian military faces complex security challenges, and leadership decisions are often evaluated in hindsight. Military leaders need to learn from past experiences, adapt to changing threats, and continue to improve the readiness and effectiveness of their forces.

Agniveers in Future Conflicts

Fighting a battle against all odds depends on various factors, including training, equipment, leadership, and determination.

During the Kargil War, Indian soldiers demonstrated incredible valour, determination, and resilience while facing challenging conditions and steep odds. The soldiers’ courage and dedication to the nation were commendable, and their actions during the conflict showcased their professionalism and commitment to their duty.

Soldiers undergo rigorous training to prepare them for various scenarios, including high-altitude warfare, like in Kargil. The Indian Armed Forces continue to evolve and learn from past experiences, incorporating modern technologies, strategies, and equipment to enhance their capabilities and improve their chances of success in any conflict.

It is essential to recognise that warfare is complex, and success on the battlefield depends on multiple factors, not just the individual soldiers’ valour. Adequate planning, intelligence gathering, coordination between different branches of the military, and support from the government are also crucial components of a successful military operation.

The cutting-edge fighting soldier, regardless of their affiliation, will be capable of facing challenges in battle based on their training, equipment, and the support they receive from their military organisation and government. However, the outcome of any military operation can be influenced by myriad factors, and warfare is inherently unpredictable.

Technology vs Human Resources

The Indian Army, like any modern military, should strike a balance between technology and human resources to fight future wars in high-altitude regions effectively. Both elements are crucial in ensuring success in challenging environments like the Himalayas.

Here are some reasons why a combination of technology and human resources is essential:

Technological Advancements. Technology has revolutionised modern warfare and provides numerous advantages, especially in high-altitude regions. Advanced surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellite imagery, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and sensors can enhance situational awareness and provide real-time intelligence to troops. High-tech weaponry, precision-guided munitions, and communication systems can increase the army’s firepower and effectiveness.

Force Multipliers. Technology acts as a force multiplier, enabling smaller troops to achieve strategic objectives with greater efficiency. Sophisticated communication systems, network-centric warfare, and integrated battlefield management can help coordinate forces and optimise decision-making, thus minimising the need for excessive human resources.

High-altitude Challenges. Fighting in high-altitude regions presents unique challenges, including harsh weather conditions, rugged terrain, and limited logistical support. Technology can help overcome some of these challenges, ensuring troops’ safety and providing crucial supplies and support.

Training and Acclimatisation. While technology can provide advantages, trained and acclimatised soldiers remain indispensable in high-altitude warfare. Proper training in mountain warfare, cold weather operations, and altitude acclimatisation are vital to enhance the army’s effectiveness in challenging terrains.

Human Intelligence. Despite advanced technology, human intelligence (HUMINT) remains invaluable in understanding the local environment, culture, and terrain. Well-trained personnel can gather intelligence, interact with local populations, and provide critical insights that technology may need to capture.

Sustainability and Redundancy. Relying solely on technology could lead to vulnerabilities if systems fail or face disruption. Combining human resources and technology ensures redundancy and resilience, enabling the army to adapt and respond effectively to unexpected situations.

Cost-effectiveness. While technology is essential, it can be expensive to procure, maintain, and upgrade. A balanced approach that optimises technology and human resources can be more cost-effective in the long run.

Surveillance and Reconnaissance. High-altitude warfare often involves remote and challenging terrains. AI-powered drones and autonomous surveillance systems can gather real-time intelligence, perform reconnaissance, and monitor enemy movements in such areas. These systems can significantly enhance situational awareness and provide valuable data to military commanders.

Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Weapons Systems

As technology continues to advance, it is essential for policymakers, military leaders, and international organisations to carefully consider the ethical, legal, and strategic implications of deploying AI and autonomous weapon systems in high-altitude warfare and beyond. Responsible governance and adherence to international norms are critical to ensuring that these technologies are used to align with humanitarian principles and global security interests.

Target Identification and Tracking. AI algorithms can analyse vast amounts of sensor data from high-altitude platforms like satellites and drones to identify and track potential targets on the ground. This capability allows for improved target selection and minimises the risk of collateral damage.

Communication and Coordination. AI can facilitate better communication and coordination among military units operating in high-altitude regions. Autonomous systems can streamline data-sharing and decision-making processes, enabling a more cohesive and efficient approach to warfare.

Cybersecurity and Information Warfare. AI can also be crucial in defending against cyber threats and ensuring secure communications. Autonomous systems can detect and respond to cyberattacks, protecting critical military infrastructure and sensitive information.

Precision Strikes. Autonomous weapon systems with AI capabilities can conduct precision strikes on enemy targets, reducing the risk to human soldiers and maximising the effectiveness of military operations. These systems can carry out targeted attacks with high accuracy.

Autonomous Decision-Making. The development of fully autonomous weapon systems raises questions about the ability to hold individuals accountable for the actions of these systems, primarily if they operate without human intervention.

Lack of Human Judgment. High-altitude warfare may involve complex and dynamic situations where human judgment is essential. Relying solely on AI systems might lead to unforeseen consequences and unintended escalations.

Ethical Concerns. Using autonomous systems in warfare also raises ethical dilemmas, such as the risk of civilian casualties, adherence to international humanitarian law, and the potential for misuse or proliferation of such technology.

Lessons from the Ukraine Conflict

High-intensity conventional warfare in the twenty-first century has proven to rely more on traditional elements such as mass and the ability to endure and replace personnel and equipment losses, contrary to initial expectations. It is doubtful that any Western army would have performed better; in fact, they might have performed worse and would struggle to sustain the losses experienced by the current belligerents.

Take, for example, Germany, the wealthiest and most prominent Western European country and historically known for its land-based solid military. Germany has recently expressed its ambition to field a well-equipped army division comprising around 15,000 troops by 2025. However, Ukraine likely suffered more significant losses in just a single month, while Russia’s mobilisation added multiple times that number over a year.

This reality exposes a significant misjudgment in Western military science, which has not faced a peer enemy for several generations. It had overestimated the effectiveness of offensive manoeuvres by highly mobile, digitally-networked forces that are relatively light but expensive and scarce. Western forces have invested heavily in this approach, putting all their metaphorical “eggs” in this basket.

In contrast, Russia has significantly emphasised “old” military capabilities while incorporating some new technologies at a low cost. In most cases, they have adapted their tactics adequately and, notably, excelled in implementing field fortifications.

The unexpected outcomes of recent warfare have highlighted the need to reassess and adjust Western military strategies, which were overly reliant on specific technological and tactical approaches that did not prove as effective as anticipated. On the other hand, Russia’s more balanced approach, combining traditional and new capabilities, has demonstrated its resilience and effectiveness in contemporary conflicts.

Conclusion

The Kargil War was a significant event that led to various reforms and lessons learned for India’s military and security apparatus. The Kargil Review Committee report provided valuable insights into areas that needed improvement, such as intelligence coordination, military modernisation, and political-military coordination. India has continued to engage diplomatically with Pakistan, despite its ongoing challenges in the high-altitude regions.

The Indian Army should, to derive a successful high-altitude warfare strategy, should work out a synergy between technology and human resources. Advanced technology provides critical advantages, but trained and acclimatised soldiers are indispensable for effective operations in challenging environments. India’s military leaders must draw from past lessons and continue to strengthen the nation’s security preparedness.

A well-balanced approach will optimise the army’s capabilities, ensuring it is prepared to face the unique challenges of high-altitude regions.

The author is an Indian Army Veteran.

