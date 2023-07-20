Operation Vijay – Kargil Vijay Diwas: Unraveling the Heroic Saga

In the summer of 1999, the Indo-Pakistan Kargil war unfolded in the rugged terrains of Kargil district along the Line of Control (LoC). The battle was named OPERATION VIJAY. This article takes you on a gripping journey through the key events and heroic endeavours that shaped this historic conflict.

The Genesis of Conflict

“The war was triggered by Pakistan’s Northern Light Infantry infiltrating positions on the Indian side of the Line of Control, posing a grave threat to National Highway 1D. This led to intense hostilities in the remote Kargil-Dras-Batalik sectors, pushing the region into a war-like situation,” explained a source in the Indian Army.

May 1999: A Critical Turning Point

In May 1999, during routine Army patrols, intruders were detected atop Kargil ridges. Pakistan’s plan aimed to dominate the highway through observation and fire, attempting to cut Leh from Srinagar. According to the source, “With 600-800 infiltrators lodged in strategic positions, the Indian Army took decisive action to recapture the occupied heights, commencing its mobilization.”

Dras Sector: Conquering Tololing and Tiger Hill

The first major offensives were launched in the Dras sector. Capturing Tololing was a top priority as it commanded National Highway 1D. The Indian Army’s gallant troops from the 18 Grenadiers and 2 Rajputana Rifles secured Tololing, marking a crucial turning point. Subsequently, Point 5140, the highest feature, fell into the hands of the 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

Tiger Hill, another pivotal peak in the Dras-Kargil Sector, witnessed fierce battles as it overlooked the Srinagar-Leh NH 1D. Evicting Pakistani troops from this vantage point was paramount to the success of the Kargil operation.

Kaksar Sector: A Bitter Struggle

Adding, “The Kaksar sector saw bitter fighting, with the Indian Army launching three attacks to dislodge the Pakistani-occupied Bajrang Post and Pt 5299. Ambushes and counter-ambushes escalated tensions, but the sector was eventually addressed after the triumph in Dras.”

Batalik Sector: The First Triumph

The gallant action of Ladakh Scouts in the Rockfall area marked the first success of OPERATION VIJAY in the Batalik sector. “Subsequent attacks on strategic points, including Pt 4875, Garhi, Pt 5000, Strangda, and Jubar Complex, continued until early July 1999, ultimately clearing the Batalik Sector of enemy forces.”

OPERATION VIJAY stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit and unwavering determination of the Indian Armed Forces. Their heroic efforts in harsh terrains and at high altitudes exemplify the highest standards of bravery and sacrifice.

As we commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26th July 2023, let us remember and honour the valour of those who fought to protect the nation’s integrity and sovereignty.