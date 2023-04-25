Operation Kaveri: INS Sumedha sails towards Jeddah with stranded Indian onboard

Under Operation Kaveri, the first batch of 278 stranded Indians in Khartoum, left on board INS Sumedha. The Indian navy patrol vessel has departed Port Sudan and will sail across the Red Sea to reach Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The information about 278 Indians leaving Port Sudan was tweeted by the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday (April 25, 2023).

In the 72 hour window of ceasefire announced by the regular army and a rebel paramilitary force in Sudan, India is making efforts to evacuate almost 3000 Indians from that country.

On reaching Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 278 Indians coming on board INS Sumedha of the Indian Navy will be brought back to New Delhi on board C130J of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday had said that two C-130J medium-lift transport aircraft of the IAF were stationed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. These aircraft have not gone to the airport at Khartoum due to the damage suffered due to the violence escalating there. And the air traffic control facilities have been impacted which is likely to impact operating flights directly from there.

Other countries evacuate Indians

Saudi Arabia has emerged as a key country which is ferrying out stranded citizens. According to people keeping a close watch on the situation in Sudan, Saudi Arabia is playing a very important role in the evacuation process and India has already established close contact since the fighting broke out on April 14, 2023.

France (5) and Saudi Arabia (3 Indians who were crew members of the Saudi Arabian Airlines) over the past few days have also evacuated a few Indians from different parts of Sudan, mainly the capital city Khartoum.

Reports have indicated that there is a possibility of using a military airbase which is located almost an hour’s drive away from the capital city of Sudan. Whether India will use this option or not is not clear. Meanwhile, the US in view of the fighting going on near the airport has decided to use heavy lift helicopters to evacuate its nationals and diplomats from Khartoum.

UN Reports

The UN Refugees Agency has said that more than 3,700 have been injured and 420 people killed. And several thousand including Sudanese and other foreign nationals are fleeing the African nation and are seen heading to South Sudan, Egypt and Chad.

Situation in Sudan

Due to the civil war going on in that country, there is looting going on. There is an acute shortage of water, food, essential commodities, electricity, medicines, and no communications. Though a ceasefire was announced on Tuesday, reports of fighting among the warring factions continue to come from west Darfur.

On Tuesday US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said that it will coordinate with both regional and international players as well as Sudanese civilian stakeholders to set up a committee which will oversee negotiation, implementation of a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements. And also to work with Sudanese parties and partners toward the “shared goal of a return to civilian government in Sudan”.