OP PAWAN: Reviving a forgotten legacy

By Lt Col Manoj K Channan (Veteran)

In Shakespeare’s play “Julius Caesar,” the words of the eponymous character encapsulate the inevitability of mortality. However, in the context of the real world, mortality often intertwines with the pursuit of safety, justice, and security for communities facing persecution. The case of the Tamil Sri Lankans is one such example where a minority group has been subjected to state-sponsored persecution, forcing them to flee their homeland and seek refuge in India and Europe. This essay explores the plight of the Tamil Sri Lankans, the atrocities they have faced, and the challenges they endure while seeking asylum.

The Ethnic Divide in Sri Lanka

The ethnic tension in Sri Lanka has its roots in colonial rule, which deepened the divide between the Sinhalese majority and the Tamil minority. Following independence in 1948, discriminatory policies against the Tamil community led to grievances and demands for equal rights and autonomy. The 1983 anti-Tamil riots marked a turning point, as violence and discrimination escalated, and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) emerged as a militant group fighting for Tamil rights.

The Brutal Civil War and State-Sponsored Persecution

The Tamil struggle culminated in a brutal civil war that lasted for nearly three decades, causing immense suffering and loss of life. The Sri Lankan government, determined to crush the LTTE, resorted to excessive force, leading to widespread human rights violations. The armed forces allegedly targeted Tamil civilians, subjecting them to extrajudicial killings, disappearances, torture, and sexual violence. These actions were condemned by the international community and human rights organizations.

Imposed Hardships and Forced Displacement

As the conflict raged on, Tamil civilians found themselves trapped in a harrowing reality. The Sri Lankan armed forces-imposed restrictions on access to basic necessities like food, water, and healthcare in areas suspected to be LTTE strongholds. This tactic was meant to weaken the Tamil population’s resolve and support for the rebels.

Denied the means to sustain their lives and livelihoods, many Tamil Sri Lankans faced the agonizing choice of staying in a war-torn land or risking their lives to escape. Thousands chose to flee, seeking refuge in neighbouring India or making treacherous journeys to Europe by sea. These perilous journeys often resulted in tragedies at sea, with many losing their lives before reaching safer shores.

Seeking Asylum: Challenges and Dilemmas

The plight of Tamil Sri Lankans did not end with their escape from their homeland. Upon reaching foreign shores, they faced new challenges in seeking asylum. Asylum-seekers are often caught in bureaucratic webs, facing uncertainty and a lack of legal protections. The refugee determination process is complex and time-consuming, leaving many in limbo for extended periods.

Countries that are hosts to asylum-seekers also grapple with balancing their humanitarian obligations with domestic concerns. The influx of refugees can strain resources and create political tensions. This often leads to policies aimed at restricting asylum opportunities, leaving vulnerable individuals in vulnerable situations.

Humanitarian Obligations and Indian Response

During the late 1980s, Sri Lanka faced a brutal civil war between the Sri Lankan government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a militant organization fighting for an independent Tamil homeland in the northern and eastern parts of the country. The conflict resulted in significant human rights violations, displacement of civilians, and humanitarian crises, particularly affecting the Tamil minority population in those regions.

As the humanitarian situation deteriorated, India, as a neighbouring country with historical, cultural, and ethnic ties to the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, felt a humanitarian obligation to intervene and assist the affected Tamil population.

India’s Military Intervention: Sri Lanka

India’s intervention in Sri Lanka in July 1987, following the signing of the Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord, marked a significant chapter in India’s military history. This operation, known as “Operation Pawan,” aimed to bring peace and stability to the island nation amidst the ongoing Sri Lankan Civil War. However, the armed conflict that followed with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) has not received the recognition it deserves in Indian military history. This article seeks to shed light on the importance of Operation Pawan, the sacrifices made by Indian armed forces, and the need to revive the legacy of the brave soldiers who lost their lives or were grievously wounded during the operation. Additionally, it will highlight the contributions of the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, which played crucial roles in the conflict, building on their impressive post-World War II and 1971 operations in Bangladesh.

Background of the Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord

To understand the significance of Operation Pawan, we must first delve into the context of the Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord. The agreement, signed in July 1987 between Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sri Lankan President J.R. Jayewardene, aimed to address the grievances of the Tamil minority in Sri Lanka and restore peace to the war-torn nation. The accord proposed the devolution of power to the provinces, including a merger of the Northern and Eastern provinces to grant autonomy to the Tamil-speaking regions.

Operation Pawan and its Objectives

Following the signing of the peace accord, India initiated Operation Pawan in response to a request from the Sri Lankan government to disarm the militant groups, particularly the LTTE, in the North and East. The primary objectives of Operation Pawan were to enforce the peace accord, provide humanitarian assistance, and create a conducive environment for the implementation of political solutions.

Indian Armed Forces’ Involvement and Sacrifices

In the post-independence era, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a significant overseas operation called Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka. This operation lasted for 32 months and involved the deployment of a massive number of troops and resources. All three services – Army, Air Force, and Navy – made remarkable contributions and achievements during the operation.

The Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) consisting of over 80,000 troops from various units was deployed in Sri Lanka. This force included four infantry divisions, 65 Armoured Regiment, two mechanised infantry battalions, 1 Assam Rifles unit, 1 TA unit, 2 CRPF Battalions, 1 Mahila CRPF unit, and 3 SF Units.

The Air Force provided support to the IPKF with various aircraft, including Mi-8, Mi-25, AN 32, AN 12, and IL 76. During the 32-month deployment, they conducted over 70,000 sorties, which is a record for any Indian Armed Forces operation. On 23 August 1988, the Air Force performed the largest-ever operational troop induction by Mi-8 during Op Checkmate.

The Navy played a crucial role in transporting troops, vehicles, refugees, and army stores to and from Sri Lanka. They conducted combat landings and special operations to regain control of the Jaffna port from the LTTE. Lieutenant Arvind Singh was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, the second-highest gallantry medal, for his bravery during the operations.

8 Mahar, an Army unit, received all three categories of gallantry awards – the PVC, MVC, and VrC, making it a record in the annals of Indian military history post-independence. Additionally, several individuals received awards for their exceptional bravery and contributions during the operation. The heliborne landing at Jaffna on 11 October 1987 resulted in 13 VrCs being awarded, including four VrCs to Air Force helicopter pilots, making it one of the highest gallantry award tallies for any single action.

It is essential to revive the legacy of these brave men who selflessly laid down their lives in the pursuit of peace and stability in a neighbouring country.

Impact and Outcomes of Operation Pawan

Operation Pawan had significant implications for both India and Sri Lanka. While the Indian armed forces succeeded in their immediate objectives, the long-term consequences were more complex. The operation influenced India-Sri Lanka relations, regional geopolitics, and the dynamics of the ongoing civil war in Sri Lanka.

Conclusion

As we reflect on the prophetic words of Julius Caesar, we must remember that the fight for survival and safety is not confined to the battlefield. It is a battle waged by individuals and communities seeking a better life, free from persecution and violence.

India took on that responsibility to stand in solidarity with those seeking refuge and protection, ensuring that they are afforded the dignity and security they deserve.

Operation Pawan stands as a testament to India’s commitment to regional stability and peace. The sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the conflict deserve a prominent place in Indian military history.By reviving the legacy of those who fought bravely during Operation Pawan and recognizing the contributions of the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, we honour the spirit of these gallant men and their dedication to the service of the nation. It is through such recognition and remembrance that we preserve the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces for generations to come.

The author is an Indian Army Veteran.

