No cases withdrawn in 2019 are being reopened for disability pension to veterans: MoD

A media report that the Ministry of Defence has reopened old withdrawn cases is misleading and factually incorrect. The MoD clarifies that no cases withdrawn in 2019 are being reopened for disability pension to veterans.

Written by Express Defence
A media report that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has reopened old withdrawn cases is misleading and factually incorrect.

The MoD has not filed any appeal in disability pension cases where appeals were withdrawn earlier in 2019.

The MoD, as per the government Litigation Policy, accepts the orders of Lower Courts/Tribunals based on the issues settled by the Government Policy and Supreme Court. The orders of the tribunal in cases decided long back have also been implemented for the individual concerned.

Keeping the latest rulings of the Apex Court, only in cases where the Medical Boards have clearly stated that injury/disability is Neither Attributable Nor Aggravated (NANA) by military service, the MoD with the advice of Senior Law Officers of the Government has gone for appeal. 

“The MoD is sensitive towards the matter of injury and disability arising out of military service and strongly stands behind our brave soldiers and strives to do the best for them as per the policies of the Government,” says MoD spokesperson.

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 18:32 IST

