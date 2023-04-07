New production line for LCA opened; Defence Secretary hands over the 100th Su-30MKI to IAF

In a momentous event that marks a significant milestone for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Defence Secretary, Giridhar Aramane, inaugurated the third LCA production line and handed over the 100th Sukhoi-30 MKI ROH aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) at HAL’s Nashik Division today.

The Defence Secretary commended HAL’s unwavering efforts in rising to the challenge of establishing an ROH facility for Su-30 MKI and setting up a new production line for LCA manufacturing. He applauded HAL’s pivotal role in fulfilling the security needs of the country and acknowledged the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ policies, which place HAL in a critical position. “HAL will be producing more in the coming years. Build more systems, come out with new concepts, new platforms for future growth,” he remarked. He further urged HAL to take up new initiatives, aggressively compete in the defence market, and explore new areas such as unmanned vehicles, which are in high demand in the country.

Mr Aramane emphasized the importance of Initiatives, Innovation, and Excellence, while also emphasizing the need for unwavering focus on performance. As part of his visit, he toured the LCA Assembly Complex, Su-30 ROH Flight Hangar, and Final Assembly Hangar, gaining firsthand insights into HAL’s cutting-edge capabilities.

CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL, highlighted that the new production line would enable the company to enhance LCA MK1A production capacity from 16 to 24 aircraft per year, showcasing HAL’s commitment to meeting the growing demands of the defence sector. He also highlighted that despite supply chain challenges in the current geopolitical scenario, HAL’s Nashik Division has achieved a peak overhaul capacity of 20 Su-30 aircraft per year, a testament to HAL’s perseverance and expertise. Notably, HAL already operates two LCA manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, further exemplifying its robust capabilities and commitment to indigenous production.

HAL’s Nashik Division had set up the Su-30 MKI Repair and Overhaul (ROH) facility in 2014, the first of its kind globally, to cater to the operational requirements of the IAF. Drawing on its extensive experience in manufacturing MiG-series and Su30-MKI aircraft and subsequent overhaul of MiG-series aircraft, HAL successfully mastered the technology with invaluable support from the IAF, regulatory bodies, and private industries. Several HAL sister Divisions have been involved in the ROH activities, showcasing HAL’s collaborative approach. As part of its future plans, HAL aims to reduce its dependency on Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) by indigenizing a majority of components required for ROH within the next 3-5 years, reaffirming its commitment to self-reliance and indigenous capabilities.

HAL’s recent achievements in inaugurating the third LCA production line and handing over the 100th Su-30 MKI ROH aircraft to the IAF are testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and self-reliance. HAL’s achievements not only contribute to the nation’s defence.

Who were present?

The ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Air Vice Marshal Sarin, VSM, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Eng A), Indian Air Force, Saket Chaturvedi, CEO (MiG Complex), and CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL, along with other senior officials.