Nepali Gurkhas rush to join Wagner group amid citizenship offer and opportunities

Nepali Gurkhas are keen to join the militia as it also offers them Russian citizenship and better opportunities as contract soldiers.

Written by Express Defence
The Nepali Gurkhas are joining Russia’s private military company, the Wagner group, as the reports suggest,

Nepali Gurkhas are keen to join the militia as it also offers them Russian citizenship and better opportunities as contract soldiers.

During the Russia-Ukraine war, the Wagner group emerged as an effective military asset for the Russian forces, outdoing the Russian military in certain instances. Their potency came to light when Wagner mercenaries took control of Bakhmut for Russia.

However, the Wagner group had revolted against Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. It was halted after the intervention of Belarus and they are now returning to their base. As part of the deal, Russia agreed to allow their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to accept exile in Belarus and discharge him of treason charges.

The Gurkhas are known for their combat prowess.

Because of their combat skills and reputation, Gurkhas are recruited by foreign armies such as British, India, France and Singapore.

It is also easier now to join the Wagner Group as Russian authorities offered citizenship after serving for one year in the Military.  Such development encouraged Nepali youth to join Russian forces. According to the reports, many recruits are also Nepali soldiers who retired from the Nepal Army with proven military combat skills.

Notably, Nepali Gurkhas who have been part of the Indian army are restrained by the Nepali government as India reforms its military recruitment process.

“This might trigger a wave of unemployment, leading to a more desperate situation for the Nepali youth,” says a former diplomat who served in Nepal.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 14:16 IST

