Neighbourhood First Policy: Rajnath Singh heads to Maldives; Maritime Cooperation tops agenda

To further strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence and security relations, defence Minister Rajnath Singh has left for Maldives which is a very important neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), and he will gift a Landing Craft and one Fast Patrol Vessel ship to the Maldives National Defence Forces.

During the three day visit to the island nation, Singh will call on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, and will also hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Mariya Ahmed Didi and the focus is expected to be on defence and security and maritime cooperation, and later hold talks with the foreign minister Abdulla Shahid of the island nation on wide range of issues including High Impact Community Development Projects, Tourism, people to people as well as connectivity. The minister will later interact with the Indian Diaspora.

Singh’s visit comes ahead of the elections in the island nation which are expected to take place in September and growing belligerence of China in the region. Both India and China are keenly watching the situation in that country. Earlier this year, external affairs Minister Dr S Jashankar’s had visited Maldives.

The island nation holds a very important place in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India has always maintained a supportive relationship with different governments in that country. Also India has always been the first responder at the time of emergency needs of Maldives. And as reported earlier, India has provided infrastructural support across the whole security and economic spectrum, also developmental and financial support as well as in capacity building.

The two sides already exchange high-level visits and there are mechanisms in place to deepen this cooperation including several bilateral exercises like — Ekuverin; Dosti ; Ekatha. India is playing a very important role in training and capacity building of Maldivian National Defence Force.

India has helped Maldives with the Coastal Radar System with ten radars and control stations and this was inaugurated back in 2019. Also, India has gifted all equipment for starting MNDF Senahiya Military Hospital.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the entire gamut of defence relations between the two countries will be reviewed during the visit.