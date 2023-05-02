Neighbourhood First: India hands over two vessels to Maldives; Urges cooperation in IOR

India calls for collaborative efforts to deal with common challenges faced by the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) including sustainable exploitation of maritime resources, as well as climate change.

During his visit to the island nation Maldives, defence minister Rajnath Singh called on the President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and discussed ways to further strengthen defence and security ties. Singh also assured India’s continued support to Maldives.

The Maldivian President in his talks expressed gratitude for India’s continued support and aid in various sectors and conveyed his country’s commitment towards strengthening this relationship.

On the second day of his visit Singh handed over two `Made in India’ platforms — Fast Patrol Vessel and a Landing Craft Assault ship to the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF). Present during the handing over ceremony were President of Maldives Solih and Defence Minister Ms Mariya Ahmed Didi.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister described the handing over of the two platforms as the symbol of shared commitment of both countries towards peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). And stated that through a robust defence eco system, India has enhanced its manufacturing capabilities to support partner countries in capacity building. And that India has emerged as a leading defence exporter in recent years.

The minister also said that India’s support to Maldives will grow stronger over time, adding that India produces world-class equipment to meet not only its own needs but also for exports. According to Singh India offers enhanced defence partnership to friendly foreign countries.

Indian Ocean Region

The minister said that the region is a shared space and the main responsibility for stability, peace and prosperity rests with those who live in the region.

He said that the peace and security of the region are best secured with collaboration and cooperation among the regional players. The minister identified sustainable exploitation of climate change and resources as the most important challenges faced in IOR and called for collaborative efforts to ensure that the maritime expanse of the Indian Ocean is not only peaceful but the resources are harnessed for prosperity of the region.

In his address he pointed out that the Maldives is exposed to the vagaries of climate change, and assured India’s willingness to work with the island nation for adaptation and mitigation.

India & Maldives Defence Cooperation

He said that the strong defence cooperation emanates from India’s twin policies – Neighbourhood First and SAGAR.