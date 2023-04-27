Navy ships to be fitted with indigenous Naval Anti-Drone System

Soon the Indian Navy’s surface warships will get their first indigenously developed anti-drone systems. The Naval Anti-Drone System (NADS) which has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation with the support of the Indian Navy is being manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

In 2021, a contract was signed between Indian Navy and Defence PSU BEL for the supply of the indigenous Naval Anti drone system which is expected to provide an effective way to counter the increased threat to the strategic installations of the Indian Navy. Similar contracts have been signed with the Indian Army and Air Force too. This drone technology developed in India under the `Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative will help the Indian Armed forces in tracking and tackling the fast emerging aerial threats.

More about NADS

According to the information available in the public domain these anti-drone systems are equipped with both hard and soft kill capabilities and they can detect and jam micro drones.

These machines use a laser based kill mechanism for destroying the enemy target.

They operate with Radars, Electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors and radio frequency (RF) detectors. These help to detect and jam the micro drones.

Courtesy: Indian Navy

The RF/global navigation satellite system (GNSS) detects the frequency which is being used by the controller, and then the signals are jammed.

The NADS as reported earlier have earlier been deployed to help provide cover for the Republic Day parade, Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort and in 2020 during the Ahmedabad for the Modi-Trump roadshow. This system provides 360 degree coverage and both the mobile and static versions of NAD will be supplied to the Indian Navy within a short time following the signing of the contract.