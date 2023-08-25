Navigating the G20 Summit: Delhi Traffic prepares for unprecedented gathering with comprehensive measures

As the G20 summit approaches, the Delhi Traffic Police has put forth an exhaustive advisory to streamline traffic and ensure security during the event, scheduled to unfold over three days from September 8th to 10th. The national capital, New Delhi, is set to host this important international gathering at the freshly constructed Bharat Mandapam convention centre within Pragati Maidan, underscoring India’s role as the host nation.



Briefing media persons on Friday at the Police Headquarters, Special CP (Traffic) SS Yadav emphasized that stringent measures will be implemented in the New Delhi region, and these restrictions will take effect from the night of September 7th, extending through September 10th.

For residents of the New Delhi area, movement remains unimpeded. However, those venturing from other districts within Delhi or visitors journeying from afar must present valid hotel reservations to gain access to this restricted zone.



In anticipation of the event, the Delhi Traffic Police strongly discourages visits to markets within the New Delhi area on the specified dates of September 8th, 9th, and 10th. Additionally, the traffic authorities are orchestrating the rerouting of cargo trucks, redirecting them to the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways. Notably, exceptions will be made for authorized vehicles with essential cargo, granting them entry into the capital. Interstate buses, too, will retain their access to Delhi.



Nevertheless, exceptions are designed for emergency vehicles and ambulances, ensuring critical services remain unhindered. It’s vital to be aware that Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Purana Qila Road will be inaccessible for regular traffic. No vehicles, including DTC buses, aside from ambulances, will be granted entry into the New Delhi area. To further underscore security, all malls and markets within this vicinity will remain closed during the summit.



For those with imminent travel plans, such as flights or train journeys, between September 8th and 10th, authorities advise setting out early to preempt any disruptions.

Recognizing the need for alternative transportation, the traffic police encourages utilizing the Delhi Metro, which will maintain its services. However, several stations in the New Delhi area, such as Supreme Court, Khan Market, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat, are poised to be temporarily closed for the summit’s duration.





As part of the comprehensive preparations, the traffic police has launched a virtual help desk catering to the G20 summit. This resource will offer information about available transport services, ambulance availability, and police assistance, aiming to facilitate seamless navigation during the event.



The G20 Summit is set to host numerous global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Delegates are anticipated to arrive in India on September 9th. The schedule encompasses a gala dinner in their honour on that day, followed by a visit to Rajghat, a significant historical site, on September 10th. The summit serves as a platform for these leaders to engage in crucial discussions about global challenges and collaboration for a better future.