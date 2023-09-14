Naval Group India Opens a New Workshop in Karwar to Help Indian Navy Submarines

Naval Group India has started working at its brand-new workshop in Karwar, and their main job is to support the Indian Navy’s Kalvari class submarines. This is a big deal because Naval Group India is the first company that designs equipment that goes onboard the submarines to set up a workshop like this in Karwar. This workshop is part of the Indian government’s plan called INS Kadamba, also known as Project SeaBird.

They had a ceremony to open this workshop on September 13th, 2023, in the presence of Rear Admiral KM Ramakrishnan, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area (FOK), along with other senior officers from Naval Group.

What is so special about this workshop?

Well, it shows that Naval Group India is here to stay and help the Indian Navy for a long time. They chose to put this workshop close to the Indian Navy‘s ship repair yard in Karwar, where they fix all kinds of Navy ships, including big aircraft carriers, warships, and the special Kalvari class submarines. This workshop will have all the tools and trained Indian workers needed to do important tasks, like fixing the electronics, electrical stuff, and mechanical parts in submarines.

Vincent Martinot-Lagarde, EVP Services, Naval Group, said the company is investing almost Rs 100 crores, to make this workshop top-notch. And are ready to help the Indian Navy whenever they need to repair or upgrade the Kalvari class submarines. He also said that this workshop is part of the friendship between India and France when it comes to underwater defence, and it fits with India’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” policy, which means making things in India.

They also made it clear that they want to make it easier and faster to do repairs in India instead of sending stuff abroad. This helps India use more of its own resources, which is a great thing.

What is the significance of this technical workshop?

This workshop will house necessary tools and trained Indian engineers to provide time-bound services together with the support from our qualified partners – Indian Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs). This workshop will complement Naval Group’s other workshops in Mumbai. It aims to perform and support the maintenance activities related, but not limited to, combat system (electronic printed circuit boards, cabinets, peripherals of consoles, etc), electrical system (antenna switching unit, power supply unit(s) for sonar/ Torpedo interface module/ Air surface detection system, starter panel and intercom) and mechanical system (valves, masts, reducers, pressure bottles, etc).

According to a company statement, Naval Group is frequently empowering the subsidiary and its partners in India, thus enabling much of repair activities in India by reducing the turnaround time as compared to sending it to foreign OEMs. As a result, promoting more and more indigenous sourcing.