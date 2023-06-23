Modi’s second address to the US Congress: Strengthening partnerships and shaping global dynamics

In a momentous event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his second address to the US Congress, touching upon diverse topics ranging from defense partnerships, the Indian Diaspora’s influence, veiled references to China, and the need to diversify global supply chains. With an hour-long speech that captured the attention of lawmakers, he underscored the growing significance of Indo-US relations in shaping global dynamics.

His return to the US Congress as the only Indian Prime Minister to address the prestigious forum twice marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations. His remarks acknowledged the United States as one of India’s essential defense partners, highlighting the profound impact of the Ukraine conflict on developing nations. In addition, he drew attention to the increasing Indian Diaspora in the US, humorously mentioning the rising number of Indian-origin politicians and acknowledging the historic achievement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Prime Minister’s speech came on the heels of a letter signed by over 70 politicians, including Indian-origin US Representative Pramila Jayapal, calling on President Joe Biden to address human rights and democratic values in India during talks with PM Modi. Despite the concerns raised, Jayapal was seen giving PM Modi a standing ovation, highlighting the complexity of the India-US relationship and the need for continued engagement on various fronts.

China

During his address, PM Modi alluded to China’s actions and the alleged debt traps it has set for developing nations, emphasizing the Indo-Pacific region’s importance. With a focus on the US-India partnership, he stressed on the need for a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific, where connectivity is not exploited for strategic purposes and progress is not hindered by overwhelming debt burdens. By highlighting the role of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) as a force for good, he sent a clear message about the importance of countering coercion and confrontation in the region.

Threat of Terrorism

PM Modi emphasized the importance of Indo-US cooperation in countering terrorism and radicalization globally. Drawing from historical events such as the 9/11 attacks and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, he called for unity in combating forces that sponsor and export terror, alluding to the challenges posed by certain countries.

iCET

Recognizing the need for economic and technological cooperation, PM Modi praised the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and called for the diversification of global supply chains. He highlighted the consequences of over-concentration and stressed the importance of diversifying, decentralizing, and democratizing supply chains. The iCET, established jointly by India and the US, offers a framework for collaboration on crucial areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and semiconductors. He also encouraged bilateral cooperation on semiconductors and critical minerals, exemplified by Micron Technology’s substantial investment in India.

Prime Minister Modi’s second address to the US Congress showcased the strengthening bonds between India and the United States. His speech demonstrated a commitment to shared values, strategic cooperation, and the pursuit of economic growth through diversified supply chains and technological advancements. As the world navigates through complex global challenges, India and the United States are poised to play pivotal roles in shaping a more secure, prosperous, and interconnected future.