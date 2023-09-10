Modi and Macron Forge Stronger Defence Ties and Ambitious Goals

Leaders of India and France have affirmed their shared commitment to enhancing defence cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the French President during their bilateral meeting on the sideline of the G20 Summit discussed their partnership in designing, developing, testing, and manufacturing advanced defence technologies and platforms. Notably, they also emphasized expanding defence production in India, with a focus on catering to third countries in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. The leaders called for the prompt finalization of the Defence Industrial Roadmap in this context.

President Macron’s visit to India, closely following Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Paris in July, marked the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. They reviewed the progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Paris and exchanged views on international and regional developments.

The discussion centered around ambitious goals in areas such as defence, space, nuclear energy, digital infrastructure, critical technology, climate change, education, and people-to-people contacts. They also addressed their partnership in the Indo-Pacific region and Africa, emphasizing infrastructure, connectivity, energy, sustainability, and more.

Furthermore, the leaders highlighted cooperation in digital, science, technology, innovation, education, culture, health, and the environment. They called for strengthening institutional linkages in these domains, mirroring the Indo-French Campus for the Indo-Pacific. Cultural exchanges and museum development were also on their agenda.

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron stressed the importance of expanding their collaboration to tackle regional and global challenges. They reaffirmed their commitment to promoting unity and inclusiveness, encapsulated in the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ meaning ‘one earth, one family, one future.’

The leaders acknowledged India-France space cooperation, civil nuclear ties, and the progress in discussions regarding the Jaitapur nuclear plant project. They expressed their intent to co-develop Small Modular Reactor (SMR) and Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) technologies, further strengthening their partnership. France reiterated its unwavering support for India’s membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

President Macron congratulated Prime Minister Modi on India’s success with Mission Chandrayaan 3 and recognized the six-decade history of India-France space cooperation.

Finally, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for France’s continued support during India’s G-20 Presidency, emphasizing its role in promoting global inclusiveness and unity. They also welcomed the African Union’s membership in the G-20 and expressed their commitment to collaborating with the AU for the progress and development of Africa.