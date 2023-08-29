Modi & Putin discuss bilateral matters in Phone Call; Lavrov to represent Putin at G20 next month

Ahead of the G20 Summit next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone conversation discussing the advancements made in various aspects of bilateral collaboration.

Additionally, according to the official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Kremlin, the talks encompassed deliberations on outcomes from the XV BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg. The focus was on highlighting the significance of the achieved accords, particularly the broadened scope of BRICS, poised to amplify its global influence.

Also, President Putin communicated his regret at being unable to participate in the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for September 9-10, 2023, in New Delhi. He conveyed that the Russian delegation would be headed by the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov.





While acknowledging Russia’s decision, Prime Minister Modi extended gratitude to President Putin for Russia’s unwavering backing of all initiatives pursued during India’s G20 Presidency. Both leaders agreed to maintain an open channel of communication moving forward.

According to the Kremlin, during the call, Putin extended warm congratulations to Modi for the successful touchdown of India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon’s southern pole. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to enhancing bilateral collaboration in the realm of space exploration.

Concurring on close collaboration within Russia’s upcoming BRICS chairmanship starting January 1, 2024, the leaders also exchanged viewpoints regarding the impending G20 summit scheduled in New Delhi.



The leaders also discussed subjects related to Russian-Indian relations, which are steadily advancing through their distinctive and privileged strategic partnership. Notably, they emphasized the positive trajectory of their trade and economic cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to the systematic realization of extensive energy projects and joint efforts in expanding international transportation and logistics infrastructure.