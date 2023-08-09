MoD to adopt indigenous OS ‘Maya’ to Counter Rising Cyber Threats

Amidst a surge in cyber threats targeting both defence assets and critical national infrastructure, the Ministry of Defence Ministry has taken a decisive step to enhance security. In a bold move, they are ushering in a new era by bidding farewell to the vulnerable Microsoft Operating System (OS) across internet-connected devices. In its stead, a robust and indigenous OS named “Maya” has emerged, built upon the bedrock of open-source Ubuntu.

The transition to Maya brings with it a seamless user experience akin to the familiar Windows interface. According to reports the changeover is set to be completed by August 15, starting with the installation of Maya in the South Block, a testament to the Ministry’s urgency and commitment to cyber resilience.

Augmenting this initiative is the implementation of the ‘Chakravyuh’ safeguard—an endpoint detection and protection system, further bolstering the nation’s digital ramparts.

The deployment of Maya is not confined to the Defence Ministry alone. It has successfully navigated scrutiny from all three Service branches, with the Navy’s endorsement paving the way for the Army and the Air Force to follow suit. This evolution is marked by careful evaluation, underlining the gravity of the transformational shift.

Developed by dedicated government entities, Maya’s creation in a mere six months attests to the collective drive to safeguard against malicious intrusions. The significance of Maya lies in its fortified defenses against a surge of cyber onslaughts and malware incursions that have besieged the digital realm.

The backdrop of this is an alarming sequence of ransomware and malware aggressions targeting critical infrastructure. This strategic leap is a culmination of prior endeavors to replace foreign OS systems with indigenous alternatives, strengthening national sovereignty in the digital domain.

As the nation stands at the edge of this transformative paradigm, the migration to Maya stands as a testament to proactive cyber defence and unwavering national resilience. In renouncing dependency on foreign OS, India embraces technological sovereignty, cultivating a robust digital ecosystem impervious to external threats.