MoD signs a contract of Rs. 2725 Cr with MDL for Submarine INS Shankush

Ministry of Defence signed a contract on 30 June for Medium Refit with Life Certification (MRLC) of Sub-Surface Killer (SSK) Class of Submarine “INS Shankush” with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL).

The cost of the overall contract is Rs 2725 Cr and the Delivery of the Submarine post-MRLC will be in 2026.

Shankush is an SSK Class of Submarine to be re-fitted at MDL as the lead contractor which will be supported by MSMEs.

It is estimated that the project will involve more than 30 MSMEs.

According to the statement from the Indian navy, INS Shankush will be combat-ready and will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with upgraded combat capability.

“This project is an important step towards the development of MDL as a Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Hub for supporting the industrial ecosystem of India,” said navy spokesperson.

