Mission Gaganyaan’s crew module recovery divers: A critical step towards India’s space endeavour

The first batch of crew recovery team members for Mission Gaganyaan, India’s ambitious human spaceflight programme, recently completed Phase-1 of their training. Conducted at the Indian Navy’s Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) in Kochi, the training equipped the team with essential skills and knowledge required to recover the crew module in diverse sea conditions.

Training Highlights

The training programme spanned two weeks and immersed the team, which included Indian Naval Divers and Marine Commandos, in a comprehensive curriculum. The state-of-the-art facility facilitated hands-on recovery training, enabling the team to familiarize themselves with various aspects of the mission. This included understanding the mission’s protocols, handling medical emergencies, and gaining proficiency with different aircraft and their associated rescue equipment. Furthermore, the training validated the standard operating procedures (SOPs) collaboratively developed by the Indian Navy and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Also Read Artemis Accords and ASAT Power

According to the Indian Navy, Dr Mohan M, Director of the Human Space Flight Centre at ISRO, witnessed the culmination of the training during a recovery demonstration and personally interacted with the team. This interaction underscored the significance of the crew recovery team’s role and the commendable efforts invested in their training. Their successful completion of Phase-1 marks a crucial milestone in India’s quest to become a spacefaring nation capable of manned missions.

(Image Credits: Financial Express)

How will this training help in the future?

Having acquired the necessary skills and knowledge, the team trained at the WSTF will now actively participate in the recovery of upcoming test launches planned by ISRO in the months ahead. These launches will serve as essential stepping stones toward the eventual realization of the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space. The crew recovery team’s dedication and expertise will ensure the safe retrieval of the crew module and contribute significantly to the overall success of the mission.

(Image Credits: Financial Express)

Also Read Virgin Galactic completes first commercial rocket plane flight to space

The completion of Phase-1 training by the crew recovery team for Mission Gaganyaan represents a pivotal moment in India’s space exploration journey. By leveraging the expertise of Indian Naval Divers and Marine Commandos and their rigorous training at the WSTF, India’s space programme takes another firm step towards achieving its vision of manned space missions. The team’s crucial role in test launches emphasizes the nation’s commitment to innovation and progress in the field of space exploration.