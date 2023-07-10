Milestone Partnership: L&T and Navantia unite to propel India’s P75 Submarine Program to unprecedented heights

In a historic collaboration that sets a new standard in submarine technology, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Navantia have forged a Teaming Agreement ahead of the deadline for the Project 75 (I) Request for Proposal (RfP). This game-changing alliance combines L&T’s expertise in defense acquisition with Navantia’s cutting-edge submarine design capabilities, promising the delivery of state-of-the-art submarines equipped with Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology.

Significance

Leveraging Navantia’s advanced technology and L&T’s indigenous production capabilities, the P75 (India) submarine program is primed to redefine submarine capabilities. This landmark partnership not only strengthens defense ties between India and Spain but also opens doors to future collaborations in military projects and green energy initiatives.



With the Project 75 (I) operating under the Strategic Partnership (SP) Model, the Indian bidder’s collaboration with a Foreign Collaborator (FC) is crucial for the successful execution of the program. This groundbreaking venture, valued at nearly Euro 4.8 billion, represents India’s most significant defense acquisition project to date.



According to an official statement from L&T, this collaboration will be followed by a 30-year lifecycle sustenance contract of similar value. The memorandum of understanding signed between L&T and Navantia on April 11, 2023, in Madrid has now culminated in this historic Teaming Agreement.



Under the agreement, Navantia, the Spanish company, will lead the design of P75(I) submarines based on its esteemed S80 class. Notably, the first S80 class submarine, launched in 2021, is currently undergoing sea trials and is slated for delivery to the Spanish Navy by year-end.



Navantia’s involvement extends beyond the S80 class submarines, as they have previously collaborated with Naval Group (formerly known as DCNS) of France in the design and construction of the Scorpéne class submarines, exported to Chile and Malaysia.



Navantia has also played a vital role in the development of Scorpene submarines (Kalvari class) built in India at Mazagon Dock Limited, providing essential expertise to the Indian shipyard.



The integration of an AIP system is a crucial component of the P75(I) program. Navantia’s state-of-the-art 3rd Generation AIP solution stands as the world’s most advanced, efficient, compact, and environmentally friendly system. Utilizing bioethanol as a hydrogen source, the AIP system ensures cost-efficiency, wide availability, and eliminates the need for special infrastructure. The high density of hydrogen in ethanol further enhances the system’s efficiency, while the liquid form of ethanol eliminates hydrogen storage risks. Furthermore, the wide availability of ethanol allows the system to be refueled anywhere globally.



Beyond the P75 (India) submarine program, L&T and Navantia are actively seeking collaboration in other military programs and exploring green energy opportunities, including offshore wind, through Navantia’s Seanergies division.

Quotes from the Companies

S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T, stated, “We are committed to providing the most contemporary solution for Indian Navy’s requirements at a competitive price.”



Augustin Alvarez Blanco, Naval Construction Vice President, and Member of the Board – Navantia, expressed, “It gives us great joy to be in a position to be the design and technology partner for P75(I). We are also in collaboration with L&T for the Landing Platform Dock (LPD) program whose tender is eagerly awaited. With these two prestigious programs for the Indian Navy, Navantia is proud to be making a key contribution towards fulfilling the defense needs of India, a nation with which Spain shares an excellent relationship.”