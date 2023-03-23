Mega contracts for IAF: Medium Power Radars and Warning Receivers for critical operation

Ministry of Defence, on March 23, signed two separate contracts with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), at a total cost of over Rs 3,700 crore, to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

The projects will enhance surveillance, detection, tracking & Electronic Warfare capabilities of the Indian Air Force

The first contract, worth over Rs 2,800 crore, pertains to the supply of Medium Power Radars (MPR) ‘Arudhra’ for the Indian Air Force. The second contract, at an overall cost of approx. Rs 950 crore, relates to 129 DR-118 Radar Warning Receivers (RWR).

Both projects are under Buy {Indian – IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)} category.

MPR (Arudhra) for the IAF

The radar has been indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be manufactured by BEL. It is a 4D multi-function phased array radar with electronic steering in both azimuth and elevation for surveillance, detection and tracking of aerial targets.

The system will have target identification based on interrogations from co-located Identification Friend or Foe system. Its successful trials have already been conducted by the Indian Air Force.

According to the MoD, the project will act as a catalyst for the development of manufacturing capability in the industrial ecosystem.

The indigenous DR-118 Radar Warning

The DR-118 Radar Warning Receiver will considerably enhance the Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities of Su-30 MKI aircraft.

“The majority of sub-assemblies and parts will be sourced from indigenous manufacturers. The project will boost and encourage active participation of Indian Electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs. It will generate employment of approx. two lakh man-days over a period of three and half years,” said the MoD

According to the IAF Official, the DR-118 RWR is a significant leap forward in developing indigenous EW capabilities and making the country ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.