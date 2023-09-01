Mahendragiri Frigate: Embodiment of Aatmanirbharta and Cutting-Edge Naval Prowess

In a ceremony held at the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, the Mahendragiri, the final Project 17A frigate, was christened. The launch was graced by Sudesh Dhankhar, the spouse of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Named after a prominent mountain peak nestled in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, the Mahendragiri is the proud culmination of the Project 17A Frigates series. These frigates are the evolutionary successors to the renowned Project 17 Class Frigates, boasting enhanced stealth attributes, cutting-edge weaponry, sensors, and advanced platform management systems.

The launch of the Mahendragiri frigate marks a remarkable stride in India’s steadfast commitment to ‘Aatma Nirbharata’ or self-reliance. Demonstrating this resolve, a significant 75 percent of orders for equipment and systems for the pioneering Project 17A ships have been entrusted to indigenous firms, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Mahendragiri is more than just a vessel; it embodies India’s technological prowess and unwavering dedication to preserving its maritime heritage while simultaneously charting a course toward a future defined by indigenous defence capabilities.

Under the ambit of the Project 17A initiative, a total of four ships are being constructed by MDL, while GRSE is spearheading the production of three. A testament to the project’s magnitude, the first six ships were launched between 2019 and 2023 by MDL and GRSE.

The very architecture of the Project 17A ships is a testament to the prowess of the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the vanguard organization responsible for spearheading all warship design endeavours.

Leveraging the ingenuity of indigenous firms, the equipment and systems that constitute the backbone of Project 17A vessels are imbued with the essence of self-reliance.

The armament of these ships is a delicate fusion of international collaboration and indigenous innovation. While some weapons systems are sourced from countries like Russia and Israel, others are proudly manufactured within India. This amalgamation ensures seamless compatibility with other Fleet Task Force vessels, fostering a harmonious ecosystem of defence.

At the heart of these vessels’ prowess lies their advanced stealth attributes, meticulously designed to minimize radar cross-section. Through ingenious structural engineering, the ships achieve reduced radar wave reflections, conferring them with a heightened level of invisibility in hostile environments.

An equally pivotal facet of their stealth capabilities is their minimal acoustic signature, attributed to the reduced noise emanating from components such as propellers and operating machinery. This feature enhances their ability to elude detection by other vessels’ sonars, thereby fortifying their survival prospects during operations in challenging conditions.

A cornerstone of these vessels’ defensive capabilities is the MFSTAR radar system. A multifunctional marvel, it bestows the ships with long-range target detection and tracking capabilities, extending to both air and surface targets. This radar’s unique prowess encompasses the designation of hostile targets, enabling timely weapon engagement and optimizing fleet resources. Its crowning achievement lies in its adeptness at countering sea-skimming missile threats, underscoring its pivotal role in self-defence.

Augmenting their defensive potential is the Close-in Weapon System (CIWS), a reliable asset equipped with Gun mount AK-630s. These vessels also incorporate cutting-edge Electronic Warfare systems, seamlessly interwoven into their combat functions. This synergy empowers the P-17A ships to pre-emptively deploy countermeasures against a spectrum of threats, encompassing air, surface, and subsurface domains.

Anchoring these vessels’ command and control functions is the Combat Management System (CMS-17A), an embodiment of advanced Data Link technology. This integration seamlessly aligns individual ships with the Command HQ and the Flag Ship during sea operations within a Fleet Formation. This strategic synchronization, coupled with their formidable weaponry and state-of-the-art sensors, positions each P-17A ship to efficiently fulfil the duties befitting a Flag Ship.