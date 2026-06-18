India’s quest for defence self-reliance reached a major milestone on Thursday as BrahMos Aerospace and Solar Industries Defence and Aerospace Ltd (SDAL) rolled out the 100th indigenously manufactured booster for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The milestone also signalled how a programme once dependent on Russian supplies is steadily becoming homegrown.

The BrahMos missile system recently demonstrated its operational capability during Operation Sindoor, the military operation launched by India against Pakistan in May 2025 in direct response to a major terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. SDAL already manufactures propulsion boosters for the missile, which has a strike range of up to 290 km.

Turning towards indigenous production

Speaking to ANI, BrahMos Aerospace Chief Jaiteerth Joshi said India had relied on Russia for boosters until technology transfer agreements paved the way for indigenous production.

“Earlier we were importing boosters from Russia. Technology transfer was given in 2018, trials were completed by the end of 2020 and production started in 2022. From one booster per month, Solar has now scaled up production to around 60 boosters per month. This is a significant achievement in the country’s indigenisation mission,” he said.

Speaking to ANI, Satyanarayan Nuwal said Solar Industries absorbed the transferred technology within a year and received final approval from BrahMos Aerospace and Russian experts in September 2022.

“We are now building our capacity and can comfortably produce around 150 boosters annually,” Solar Industries Chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal told ANI.

The scale-up is the headline. Going from a single unit per month to 60 — with annual capacity comfortably touching 150 — signals that India is no longer merely localising on paper.

But boosters are only the first chapter. Both Joshi and Nuwal indicated that the next critical frontier is the BrahMos warhead — arguably the missile’s most operationally significant component. In fact, SDAL has now developed the warhead, the component responsible for destroying the target.

Fitted with advanced seekers, the warhead locks on to targets and delivers precision strikes. “Warhead trials have been conducted and once successful, imported warheads will be replaced with indigenous ones,” Joshi said.

Nuwal added that the warhead has already been developed and dispatched for trials and if cleared within the next month, domestic manufacturing will begin immediately.

Together, the booster and warhead represent two of the most technically demanding components in the BrahMos system and India is now producing both at home.

BrahMos to Vietnam. Is Russia next?

India’s missile exports could also receive another boost soon. Joshi indicated that Vietnam may emerge as the next international customer after the Philippines.

“Vietnam is almost through. Only a few clearances remain. We are also in advanced discussions with several countries in the eastern and western regions,” he said.

Joshi said Russia has shown interest in acquiring the BrahMos missile despite already having established industrial partners associated with the programme. Asked whether Moscow could induct BrahMos into its own armed forces, he said discussions were underway.

“Our Joint Managing Director has conveyed that the Russian government is keen on taking the missile. They already have established industry partners, but given the current scenario, they want to increase requirements. So, they are likely to take it and we are in talks with them,” he said.

On whether future missiles for Russia would be supplied from India, Joshi indicated that Indian manufacturers could help augment Russia’s existing production capacity, suggesting a possible role for domestic industry in meeting additional demand.